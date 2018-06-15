CEO

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s new IWGP Heavyweight Champion and noted video game nerd Kenny Omega recently teamed up with the Young Bucks to face the New Day in Street Fighter at E3. Before defending his title at the G1 Special In San Francisco, Omega will appear at another gaming convention, CEO 2018, this time to fight in the physical realm in the main event of the CEOxNJPW wrestling show.

CEO announced the card today, which actually crashed their website for a little while and, once announced, sounds like a lot of fun.

Here’s the card so far for CEOxNJPW:

Two “unannounced dark matches”

Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens

Rocky Romero vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)

Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) vs. Dragon Lee and Ryusuke Taguchi

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi

The show will stream live from Ocean Center Arena in Daytona Beach, Florida, on CEO’s official Twitch channel at 8 PM Eastern on June 29.

Omega has been appearing at CEO since 2016, and had this to say about his relationship with the fighting game convention:

For the past 2 years I’ve gotten the privilege to travel to CEO and enjoy my hobby at the highest level. Whether it be sponsored players that game for a living or spectators just there for casual fun, the FGC has always made me feel welcome. With the upcoming CEOxNJPW event, my hope is to provide a new and fun experience for those that make the trip out to Daytona Beach and give back to the community I love. The crossover potential for wrestling and gaming has always been strong so aside from fully realizing that with CEOxNJPW, I hope that both new comers to games and/or wrestling can have a positive first experience to both worlds. I really think fans are gonna dig it, and I can’t thank Alex Jebailey enough for making it all happen. See you there.

I’ll definitely see YOU there, Kenny, via the wonderful freeness of twitch.