Chael Sonnen Says Vince McMahon Offered Him $5 Million To Join WWE In Today’s Least Believable Story

According to the latest episode of Chael Sonnen’s Damien Sandow-esque ‘You’re Welcome! With Chael Sonnen’ podcast, the fighter turned color commentator claims he was offered a $5 million contract by WWE.

To phrase that differently, the 200-pound, 37-year old MMA guy who runs his mouth but rarely ever wins claims WWE offered him five million to jump ship while he was under UFC contract. The guy who couldn’t keep a Fox Sports analyst job because he was on too many drugs. The guy who once tried to give out Stephanie McMahon’s phone number on television. Sure, let’s hear the story.

“Here’s the nuts and bolts of it: I was offered $5 million by [WWE promoter] Vince McMahon. Now, I was still under contract with the UFC and I never took this to Dana. I handled it on my own. I told [WWE], ‘No’ and that was the end of that. I never told Dana White this story, but here’s why I didn’t tell him. I knew if I called Dana and said, ‘I’ve got a $5 million offer from Vince McMahon,’ Dana would have matched it. Dana would have come close and now all of a sudden I’m not a loyal employee. I’m not loyal to the UFC. I’m shopping them and I’m being loyal to myself. That’s business. That’s how that works and I don’t think anyone would have had hard feelings but I didn’t see myself that way.”

The best part of the story is that it contradicts a story he told just two months ago on Chris Jericho’s podcast.

“I got a call about two days before I was suspended … A WWE exec calls me up, and he said, ‘We read what you’re going through, we’re not interested.’ So I’m thinking, ‘why did you call me?’ He said ‘If you were 24 years old, you’d be making a whole jackpot full of money … But we think TNA is going to be calling you. And if they do, we want back in the game.’ So I was like, OK, now at least I get we’re you’re coming from.”

So between August and October, the story has gone from “WWE called me to tell me I was too old for employment” to “the man in charge of WWE personally offered me $5 million.” I can’t wait until January, when Sonnen brags about being a 4-time WWE Champion.

I guess Daniel Bryan and CM Punk reenacting Sonnen vs. Silva is the closest we’re getting to the American Gangster on Raw.

transcription via 411