WWE

Just one week out from WrestleMania, and we have no idea what’s happening in the women’s main event.

WWE has built toward a Becky Lynch-Ronda Rousey main event essentially since Survivor Series, before adding Charlotte Flair to make it a triple-threat tilt.

Lynch and Rousey have done more than enough to draw intrigue in a single’s bout, but the leader in sports entertainment seemed dead set on including Flair in the match. That was at least until Tuesday night, when she stunned everyone by winning the Smackdown Women’s championship.