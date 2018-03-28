Charlotte Flair Is Injured, But Don’t Worry About WrestleMania

03.27.18 1 hour ago

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE.com scared a lot of fans on Tuesday afternoon when they announced that due to injury, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair would be unable to compete in her Mixed Match Challenge semi-finals match against Sasha Banks and Finn Balor, and included a poll to name her replacement. Some reports have put her availability for WrestleMania 34 and her match against Royal Rumble winner Asuka in jeopardy, but it doesn’t look that serious.

Per Joseph Currier over at the Observer, Flair underwent minor dental surgery for a mouth infection last Wednesday, and that’s the reason for her being pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge. It’s also the reason her announced match on Smackdown Live against Natalya is no longer mentioned in previews for the show. While WrestleMania’s only a scant 12 days away, they’re expecting her to be healed up in time for her marquee match-up on the grandest stage.

The fan vote to replace Flair in the MMC is between Becky Lynch, Carmella and Lana — all previously eliminated from the tournament — and it’ll be interesting to see if that means the Boss Club will advance to the finals as the “second chance” team, or if one of those women will replace Charlotte in the finals to keep her and Asuka apart before the biggest show of the year.

Around The Web

TAGScharlotte flairinjuriesWWE Mixed Match ChallengeWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP