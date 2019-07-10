For all that people like to talk about her being over-pushed, Charlotte Flair hasn’t been at the center of WWE’s women’s division for a while now. She briefly won the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank, only for Bayley to immediately cash in the Money in the Bank Briefcase she’d just won and take the Title for herself. After that, Charlotte lost a Triple Threat on Smackdown, alongside Carmella, to Alexa Bliss, making Alexa the Number One Contender to Bayley’s belt, which she still holds. Since that Triple Threat happened on June 4, Charlotte hasn’t been seen on WWE TV at all.
Charlotte Flair Returned To Action Last Night, But Not To TV
Elle Collins 07.10.19 35 mins ago
