After weeks of back and forth, a championship match is now official: Charlotte Flair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. This will be the first time an NXT Championship has been defended as part of WrestleMania.

After Flair won the women’s Royal Rumble match, she announced that she was having trouble deciding on which women’s champion to challenge, as she’d held both championships and defeated both champions multiple times. That brought out NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to lay down the challenge for Mania. Flair’s held the NXT Women’s Championship before, but only once, and she’s never beaten Ripley … and Ripley’s beaten her.