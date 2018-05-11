Charlotte Flair Got Her Teeth Knocked Out On WWE’s Tour In Europe

YouTube

It’s been a rough handful of months for the former Smackdown Women’s champion, Charlotte Flair.

After she was knocked out of the Mixed Match Challenge with what was called a minor dental procedure, Flair suffered a ruptured breast implant in the build up to WrestleMania. The five-time women’s champ worked through the injury, completed her epic showdown with Asuka, then dropped the title to Carmella and hasn’t missed time from Smackdown to get the surgery necessary for recovery. She is scheduled to have surgery at some point, but apparently wanted to work the European tour and take part in an ESPN shoot before doing so.

Unfortunately, Charlotte’s string of bad luck continued on the European tour, when she apparently had her teeth knocked out Thursday evening: (H/T Fightful)