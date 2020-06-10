Charlotte Flair Discusses Appearing On Every WWE Brand: ‘I Am The Hardest Worker’

I really do think that my consistency is a detriment to people missing me. I feel like I am doing some of my best work of my career right now, promo-wise and in-ring-wise but, because people see me all the time, I think they’re used to it and the expectation is so high, and it’s so frustrating because it’s like, “Well, am I not supposed to be hungry? Am I not supposed to always want to be on top? Am I not supposed to be fighting to get better?” I don’t know. It’s like a Catch-22.

And it’s true, she is one of the best wrestlers in WWE, but does that mean she needs to be everywhere, all the time? Charlotte herself says in an interview with Sportskeeda that she things her omnipresence leads to fans taking her for granted:

She just dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Io Shirai on Sunday . On Monday Night Raw , she had two matches with Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. She’s also been a regular presence on Friday Night Smackdown , and there’s no reason to expect that will change. Out of every WWE Superstar, male or female, Charlotte Flair currently seems to be getting the most attention, and the strongest booking.

To hear Charlotte tell it, none of her appearances on the various brands are meant to be about her; she’s trying to elevate everybody else.

I think the biggest thing for me is, yes, I’m on all three brands but, if you look at my storylines that I am a part of, I am a part of someone else’s storyline, it’s not like anything is a “Charlotte Flair” push. Like, there’s nothing that… I’m just put [there] because I can basically do anything and everything they ask. Like, going to SmackDown was not for me. That’s not a push. That is “Charlotte Flair is a name and she’s coming to SmackDown”. So, currently, I am just all over the place, brand-wise, because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that, for the women.

For somebody who didn’t grow up wanting to be a wrestler, Charlotte has clearly come to love doing it, and doesn’t seem able to imagine not doing it as much as she possibly can:

I’ve been going straight for six years. And, you know, I don’t know, I like getting better, I like being at work, this is my job, I love it. I don’t want to go away. But it is frustrating because I think people take the growth and my work, you know, for granted because they see it all the time. It’s not like, “Oh, man…” It’s hard. I don’t know what the right answer is.

Speaking as a Charlotte Flair fan myself, I think it might actually be good for her to take a break, so that we can miss seeing her, and so that WWE can build up more female stars in her absence. But with Becky Lynch out of the game indefinitely, it doesn’t seem like WWE is inclined to let that happen.