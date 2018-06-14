Charlotte Flair Will Have To Miss WWE’s Tour Of Japan Due To Surgery

WWE

Last month, word broke that WWE will have to go through a stretch without Charlotte Flair. It was revealed that the former Women’s Champion has to undergo surgery to deal with a ruptured implant, but there was no indication of when she would get the procedure done and have to spend some time on the sidelines.

The good news for wrestling fans is that Charlotte will still be able to compete in this weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where she is one of eight women participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The even better news is that Charlotte is not expected to miss all that much time.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via SportsKeeda.com), Charlotte’s recovery timetable is about one month. She’ll have to miss WWE’s tour of Japan, scheduled to take place at the end of the month, but in the event Charlotte only misses a month, she should be back in more than enough time to compete at SummerSlam in August.

It stands to reason that such a short timetable means WWE wouldn’t pull the plug on Charlotte winning the Money in the Bank contract this weekend if that was in the cards, but anything is possible.