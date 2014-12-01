Check Out The Trailer For WWE And The Flintstones Stone Age Smackdown

Last year, Brandon broke the news that WWE and Warner Bros. were teaming up to make a Flintstones movie called Stone Age Smackdown. Now, the first official trailer for the movie is out and it’s uh, interesting.
John Cena-stone? Seriously, that’s the best they could come up with? Yeesh. I do like that they were even lazier on The Undertaker and just kept him as The Undertaker. Also, due to the lead time on animated movies, it looks like CM Punk(rock) is going to be a large part of the film. I’m sure that won’t make things awkward at all.
Hey, here’s a fun game to play, what comes out first, Stone Age Smackdown (March 2015) or the actual Daniel Bryan from injury?
At some point, Cena *must* proclaim that he loves Fruity Pebbles in a major way!
Fruitarootie!
I can’t wait for the scene where Cena buries Fred and Barney has to dig him out.
We’re gonna get another “Rating the matches” article out of this, aren’t we?
I think CM Punk Rock is actually pretty funny.
I won’t lie. I admit it. all my mind can think about since the first glimpse I got of Punk in this was just: CM PUNK IS IN THIS OH MY GOD OF STARS AND HEAVENS I’M TOTALLY WATCHING AND I MISSED HIM SO MUCH AND WANT MORE OF HIM!
There better be a joke somewhere about Bam Bam Bigelow.
“When Fred says ‘Don’t worry’, that’s when I start worrying.”
WWE Creative WISHES they could think up jokes like that.
Well screw it, someone’s gotta say it. Lol, Nikki Bella, Boulder Twins.
Fred and Barney’s voices sound… off.
Fred doesn’t sound like he’s being voiced by James Arnold Taylor at all, and Barney sounds like he’s being voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, who’s a great voice actor, but sounds off as Barney.
I agree. Maybe it’s to match the new art style idk
They couldn’t get Dwayne Johnson? They wouldn’t even need to change his wrestling name.
Is it just me or does Fred Flintstone sound like SouthPark’s version of Peter Griffin?
At least the Scooby-Doo movie looked watchable. This one…UGH.
There better be some kind of reference to The Missing Link.
I’m surprised they didn’t bring along Damien Slagdow, Jack Cragger, or Boul Der-las (I’m actually proud of that one).
So, Fred dresses up as The Godfather and The Undertaker wears a sombrero with skull swim trunks?
I’m in
Thoughts:
– That’s not what Barney sounds like.
– That’s not what Wilma sounds like either.
– That’s DEFINITELY not what Mr. McMahon looks like
– Of course CM Punk is the bad guy.