Check Out WWE Ref Charles Robinson’s Impressive Horror Collection

#Horror Movies #Pro Wrestling #Halloween #WWE
10.31.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Are you starting to notice a trend involving wrestlers and scary movies these days?  We recently told you about Kane’s great taste in horror flicks, and that movie starring Goldust we like to talk about so much around these parts is about to about to hit a much bigger audience.  Now, as a Halloween treat, the WWE YouTube channel has given us a look at referee Charles Robinson’s horror memorabilia collection.  SPOILER ALERT: He probably has way more vintage movie posters than you do.

One would think that Robinson’s man cave would just be old WCW stuff, but this definitely works too.  Just because I have to be That Guy, I’m going to go ahead and do the power rankings for the five coolest items in his collection.

  • #5 – Halloween movie poster.  Do NOT watch this movie if there’s the slightest chance the phone in your house could ring at the same time as the phone on screen.  I speak from personal experience.
  • #4 – Freddy Krueger glove.  Good luck making a three-count with that thing on.
  • #3 – Full-size Pinhead statue.  This easily would have been #1 if it had been the full set of Cenobites.
  • #2 – Evel Knievel pinball machine.  Totally not part of our Halloween theme, I just friggin’ love pinball.
  • #1 – Scars of Dracula movie poster.  Hammer Studios, man!  You can never go wrong with Christopher Lee.  Plus, Patrick Troughton was in it, so we had Saruman and The Doctor in the same film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror Movies#Pro Wrestling#Halloween#WWE
TAGSCHARLES ROBINSONDRACULAFREDDY KRUEGERHalloweenhorror moviesMOVIE MEMORABILIAPRO WRESTLINGREFEREESWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP