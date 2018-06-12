Chris Jericho Explained Why He Won’t Be ‘All In’

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks’ All In event in Chicago sold out a 10,000-seat arena in under an hour and will feature a lot of big names, but it was almost even bigger. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, 9-time WWE and 1-time current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho explained why his New Japan work isn’t extending to New Japan’s United States show, and why he turned down a spot on the card in Chicago.
“I got asked to do [Strong Style Evolved in] Long Beach, I said ‘no.’ I got asked to do [the G1 Special at the] Cow Palace, I said ‘no.’ I got asked to do “All In,” I said ‘no.’ I don’t want to do that. You should see how many indie promoters have contacted me over the last six months. … You guys have to understand, this is not just me…it’s a calculated, big money proposition. Big money for me, big money for the company doing it. I’m not going to work anywhere else, unless you want to pay six fucking figures, I’m not bragging, but this is where we’re at. This is McGregor-Mayweather type shit for me. I’m not saying I’m making $55 million like those guys, but what I’m doing it’s the most I’ve made for the least amount of matches in my entire career. So, it’s very calculated, everything I do has to be very smart.”
In the video clip (which you can watch below), Japan’s sparkliest A Clockwork Orange Crow Sting (?) expounded on how it’s not that he doesn’t want to be on the shows, he just knows his current value, and has to maintain it. Also, he doesn’t want to bite any of the hands that feed him.
One of the few wrestlers out there who I feel can say this, and have it actually be true. Plus I can respect the loyalty.
I fully expect him to show up at All In now.
He’s just being straight up with it and there’s really no reason for him to behave any differently. It’s just intelligent to maintain his good working relationship with WWE. And WWE under a certain man’s leadership is making much more indie friendly moves, but it’s probably gonna take a little more time before we have WWE contracted or mainstay wrestlers are going to be showing up at an event like that.
The answer about not wanting to work in the US for anyone other than Vince is something he’s consistently maintained for like 20 years.
I can’t wait for Vince to show up at All In and pin Kenny Omega clean.
Props to Jericho for having principles and sticking to them. Also – he deserves big money (no whammies) so that makes sense.
I think this is a worked shoot. I think the shoot part is that he doesn’t want to work in the states out of respect to Vince (and I wouldn’t be shocked that this was explicitly communicated to Jericho that they’re fine with him working for other companies internationally but he would have heat if he worked another promotion nationally) but the work is the “arrogant heel” of lowering his price.
So …what’s going on with the makeup?
He had pretended to be a fan dressed as Bushi (one of NJPW’s wrestlers who wears a lucha mask and lipstick) before attacking another wrestler to set up a feud.
His current character over there is a crazy, hardcore type and so now he’s kind of doing a Joker meets Bruiser Brody thing and going 100% on the makeup.
Calling it now, Jericho v Bryan v Punk v Neville fatal four way at All In!