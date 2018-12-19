Chris Jericho To Rock N’ Wrestling Rage At Sea Again

NJPW

Chris Jericho might have displayed the most inter-promotional hustle of any pro wrestler in 2018. After a highly anticipated, crazy match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom, he started a feud with another of NJPW’s biggest stars that’s now lasted most of the year and is set to finally climax on January 4, 2019. During this time, wrestling’s designated dad rock drifter also made cameo appearances on big WWE shows and showed up at All In.