When Chris Jericho started working with New Japan, I think we all assumed he’d be back in WWE with no hard feeling before too long. In fact, that happened briefly when he appeared on Raw 25 last year. But then he joined some of his new New Japan friends in All Elite Wrestling, a new American company that has a major budget with a TV deal probably to come soon, and that changed. In fact, that was when we all noticed he disappeared from the logo montage that precedes WWE programming. Now, in a new interview with the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show, he said he’s “banned” from the company.
Chris Jericho Says He’s Banned From WWE
Elle Collins 04.01.19 5 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 03.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 03.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 03.25.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 03.25.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 03.22.19 1 week ago