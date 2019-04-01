Chris Jericho Says He’s Banned From WWE

04.01.19 5 mins ago

WWE

When Chris Jericho started working with New Japan, I think we all assumed he’d be back in WWE with no hard feeling before too long. In fact, that happened briefly when he appeared on Raw 25 last year. But then he joined some of his new New Japan friends in All Elite Wrestling, a new American company that has a major budget with a TV deal probably to come soon, and that changed. In fact, that was when we all noticed he disappeared from the logo montage that precedes WWE programming. Now, in a new interview with the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show, he said he’s “banned” from the company.

