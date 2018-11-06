Chris Jericho Thinks The Rock Could Be President Some Day

WWE Network

It’s a weird day to be covering wrestling, because everybody’s mind is on the election, and that’s as it should be. Of course, we can’t pretend that wrestling and politics are entirely separate, in a world where Kane is a mayor, Jesse Ventura has been a governor, and a WWE Hall-of-Famer is President.

Chris Jericho, who’s not eligible to run for US President on account of being Canadian, recently expressed his opinion on another WWE Legend who just might. In an interview with Business Insider, Y2J had this to say about the possibility of a Dwayne Johnson presidency:

“Everything the guy does turns to gold, ’cause he’s got the work ethic to make it happen. Why wouldn’t he want to try politics? I think the Rock, if you look at how he’s built his career, much like Schwarzenegger when he became the Governor of California. When you work to a certain level, how much bigger can you get? How much more can you do? “We’ve entered an era now having Trump in the office, whether you agree or don’t agree, he got in because of his celebrity. That’s exactly why. He knew how to play a camera. He knew how to deliver lines. He knew how to be charismatic enough to get people on his side. And that’s what politics is. You know, even Obama. As long as you have some money behind you and can deliver lines charismatically, I think Rocky has a chance to really get in there and take over if he wants to do it. We’ve seen that a celebrity can basically come in and make it just on their name and charisma alone, which is kinda scary to me. The Rock is great, he’s one of my favorite rivals. One of the best guys I’ve been in the ring with for chemistry.”

Whether Chris Jericho knows what he’s talking about remains to be seen, let alone whether the Rock will ever take a serious interest in running for office. Still, in the era we live in, no possibility is too strange to consider. Trust me, I say that as someone living in a count