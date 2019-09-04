Chris Jericho Launched An Investigation For The Stolen AEW World Championship

When All Elite Wrestling made Chris Jericho their first world champion at All Out this Saturday, many fans questioned if that was the right decision. Earlier today, we learned that Jericho lost the belt when he took a rented limo to a Longhorn Steakhouse, sent the limo back to the airport because he had picked up the wrong luggage, and reentered the limo after dinner to find that the belt was gone. Now everyone knows that of course, Jericho was the best possible choice for the first AEW World Champion.