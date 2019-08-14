Chyna’s Mother Is Threatening Legal Action Over ‘Autopsy’ TV Show

08.14.19 1 hour ago

Every death is a tragedy for those who loved the person, but it can compound that tragedy when the circumstances of the death are treated in a lurid and disrespectful way. It’s understandable, then, that Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, is upset that the cable channel Reelz is devoting an episode of their series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… to her daughter’s death. Whether it helps matters that she’s responded by publicly threatening legal action toward all involved, including the actress who plays Chyna, is a separate question. I’m just saying it’s understandable that she’d want to find some way to stop it.

