Chyna Was Acting Strange At The AVN Awards

I really need to update my Google News alert, because I’m upset that a story involving former WWE wrestler Chyna and the Adult Video News Awards didn’t end up in my inbox a little earlier. But as the annual AVN Awards were held on Jan. 21 in Las Vegas, news is just now surfacing that (read: people outside of the porn industry might suddenly care) Joanie Laurer (AKA Chyna) was acting really strange on the red carpet. Funny, I would have expected a bare floor*.

Perverts, I mean witnesses claimed that Laurer showed up with incredibly glazed over eyes while she acted increasingly strange for the photographers. But honestly, if a gigantic muscular woman, who once made a sex tape with X-Pac, strangling comedian Dave Attell after making fists and mean faces for the photographers is acting strange, then I just don’t know what that word means anymore.

See for yourself in the video after the jump…

by maximotv

Big deal, if you ask me. Laurer had also been Tweeting some insults at the WWE and Vince McMahon prior to the AVN Awards, but I checked her Twitter and she must have deleted them. So none of this is really too shocking and we should be more excited that With Leather’s own favorite crazy guy was in attendance.

I’d love to be a fly on the wall at the AVN Awards when Jose Canseco walks up to Joe Francis and Vivid CEO Steve Hirsch and asks if they’d like to buy his chandeliers or finance his kung fu movie. And then I’d probably spend the rest of the night following Riley Steele and Tori Black around.

*Alternate joke: Chyna was acting strange on the red carpet, also known as the Faye Reagan. Thanks, I’ll be here all night.

(Video via Wrestling Inc.; Images via Zimbio.)