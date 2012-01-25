Chyna Was Acting Strange At The AVN Awards

I really need to update my Google News alert, because I’m upset that a story involving former WWE wrestler Chyna and the Adult Video News Awards didn’t end up in my inbox a little earlier. But as the annual AVN Awards were held on Jan. 21 in Las Vegas, news is just now surfacing that (read: people outside of the porn industry might suddenly care) Joanie Laurer (AKA Chyna) was acting really strange on the red carpet. Funny, I would have expected a bare floor*.
Perverts, I mean witnesses claimed that Laurer showed up with incredibly glazed over eyes while she acted increasingly strange for the photographers. But honestly, if a gigantic muscular woman, who once made a sex tape with X-Pac, strangling comedian Dave Attell after making fists and mean faces for the photographers is acting strange, then I just don’t know what that word means anymore.
See for yourself in the video after the jump…
by maximotv
Big deal, if you ask me. Laurer had also been Tweeting some insults at the WWE and Vince McMahon prior to the AVN Awards, but I checked her Twitter and she must have deleted them. So none of this is really too shocking and we should be more excited that With Leather’s own favorite crazy guy was in attendance.
I’d love to be a fly on the wall at the AVN Awards when Jose Canseco walks up to Joe Francis and Vivid CEO Steve Hirsch and asks if they’d like to buy his chandeliers or finance his kung fu movie. And then I’d probably spend the rest of the night following Riley Steele and Tori Black around.
*Alternate joke: Chyna was acting strange on the red carpet, also known as the Faye Reagan. Thanks, I’ll be here all night.
The relevance whores
Red carpet paves way to fame
Anal bleach please, thanks
Looking good Chyna.
Also, does the AVN have a hall of fame or lifetime achievement awards? Might have to look that up at home.
Yes they do. I went to the AVN Awards show one year at the Riviera. Most surreal scene ever.
Balls, you are a god to me now.
Of course my right hand talks to me in muffled unintelligible tones, so that may not be a big honor.
Every time I see her train wrecking I think back to MTV True Life I’m A Pro Wrestler (or whatever) where Triple H is being super nice to her and she’s just a total bitch to him and everyone else. I hate H, but he is still owner of the biggest romantic upgrade of all time.
what about when Maria went from CM Punk to masturbating
Is that Mike Bennett’s new ring name? I like it!
The Faye Reagan joke made me laugh. Then I realized I’ve comitted waaaay too many porn star’s names to memory.
Yeah, yeah, but can you identify the “actress” by a close-up of her genitals?
That’s the true test, Moose. As is identifying the male “talent” by a close-up of their genitals. That’s when you know you’re watching way too much
Big deal. I make almost the exact same moves after stepping out of the shower every morning.
Was she so high that she forgot to put on make up to an “awards” show?
True story: Mario Lopez once bragged to a friend and I that he banged Chyna..
Also, Tori Black is the stuff dreams are made of, but she’s obviously insane:
[business.avn.com]
That’s the way it goes. I was saddened to find that Allie Sin has like five different mugshots. All I can think is argh, send me an e-mail, let me add some stability to your life you bored, beautiful creep.
I think it was Chyna who banged Mario (see pegging), butt I could be wrong.
That banner pic is getting A-Rod all hot.
+1