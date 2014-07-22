CM Punk And WWE Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together

If you watched Monday’s episode of Raw, you’ll know that Paul Heyman’s Plan C for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam was … not CM Punk. I mean, nobody thought it would be, but in the back of our heads, wrestling fans are still doing that maybe now’s the time Punk comes back thing. Any and every excuse.
That is never, ever going to happen. Take it from Punk itself.
CM Punk talked to Chris Van Vliet from CBS-19 on the red carpet at the AP Music Awards at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and after a brief conversation about music, marriage and fashion, the talk turned to wrestling. Punk clarifies that he’s neither a WWE Superstar nor a former WWE Superstar (he’s just a “superstar”) and real talks the wrestling world.
Tell me a lie, brother.
He’ll be back as a special guest entrant in the Royal Rumble, don’t sweat it.
h/t Cory Barker
It’s a work.
OF COURSE THAT IS WHAT HE WOULD SAY SINCE IT IS ALL A SWERVE!
Good. So can we let him go now? Even the CM Punk chant (and there was only one) directed at A.J. tonight was halfhearted and lasted all of eight seconds. Enjoy the podcast Phil, we’ll be over here moving on.
Nope never letting him go…never stopping the chant. Fuck the WWE.
Ok lets not act like WWE fucked him over for his entire career.
-434 days as WWE Champ
-main evented Mania with Taker & Y2J
-Countless T-Shirts and merch
-heavily advertised and given top billing
-his own DVD
-multiple time world champion
-time t odrop multiple pipebombs on RAW
He didn’t get the ice cream bars, though.
Punk never main evented Mania. He headlined. Main event is the last match, headline is something major used to sell the event. This is a big deal, since it’s kinda one of the reasons he left.
God those fucking fans last night were awful. The CM Punk chant, “what”-ing everyone. Ugh.
“Main Evented” is charitable.
He looked really good and I might even say he was jovial. Good for him. (Also, I fangirled a bit about how proud he was of that wedding ring.)
Clean-shaven, smaller bags under his eyes, wearing a suit! Married life looks good on him.
…or he’s coming back as Corporate CM Punk! Plan D! Okay, not at all.
[Drowns out CM Punk talking with CM Punk chants]
Best post in the world.
I’m willing to give this character a chance.
Clean-shaven Punk is not a look with which I’m comfortable.
he was on elimination champer 2012 too, and he looked handsome as f*ck as he does now.
I think one day, many decades from now, when CM Punk dies, if I’m still alive, once I’ve gotten over the shock of it, I’ll think “Shit… I guess he’s really not coming back.”
BUT THIS IS NOT THAT DAY!
But even if you heard that news, God forbid, wouldn’t you still think, “it’s a work” just for a second?
Nah. I’d like to think your hopes would die with you, but by then your hopes for a return will be taken over by your idiotic daughter and your doofus son-in-law and the rest of your stupid family.
Let me tell you all about this Lester. See we do this anti-bullying campaign, yeah? and….*dead mic.
The ULTIMATE WORK
well obviously this is to throw us off so he can make his glorious return tomorrow on WWE Main Event only on the WWE Network!
1000s of hours of content on-demand, 12 pay per views a year (including Wrestlemania), AND a CM Punk return?? What value!!
but seriously assuming he means it all of the sads.
If he’s happy, he’s happy. Let’s move on.
I was going to insult him but you are right. No more insults and no more chants.
I hope the WWE dies and all of the people who like it die as well.
We all have to die sometime.
Tell us how you really feel…
@Ironavenger6491 I’LL BEAT YOU TO IT!
Valar Morghulis, shit head.
@Yogi, Wait, you’re the guy who likes to spoil Game of Thrones for everyone.
Pfft, these TNA fans get more and more bitter as the days go by.
Why is the interviewer calling Adam Levine CM Punk?
Will he ever be back? Download the WWE App now and find out.
As long as he’s willing to share AJ with us, I wish him all the best. If he takes her away, then he needs to come back and laugh in our faces, since that’d be an all time great heel move.
I’m not sure why we’re dealing with it as AJ is his to share with us
BLURST IN THE WORLD!!!
Good for him and give it the fuck up people.
This interview said nothing. It was all in jest. He’ll come back when he’s ready and if he wants to. We should move on and be happy if he does come back, or in the meantime, appreciate what he’s done, if he’s done.
Even if Punk does believe what he’s saying, I don’t buy it.
There’s no way you devote your entire life to a profession you’re passionate about, completely sober all the while nonetheless, make millions of dollars…and just suddenly not care about it. He’s been wrestling since he was a teenager right? I’m sure he doesn’t miss the constant road traveling and he’s happy right now, especially after just getting married and all, but I call bullshit on his “I don’t care” attitude.
Maybe he just looked back at history and said, “Hey, if I wait a couple years and come back as a part-timer I can finally main-event that Wrestlemania.”
Basically, there’s no way he doesn’t miss the business. Punk pretending otherwise is just him being stubborn, which has always been his number one trait.
Sounds like you know the man pretty well. I guess we’ll trust your judgment and assume he’s coming back.
PUNK AT CZDUB CONFIRMED?!
@Matt Steele Yep, you got me. I’m secretly Paul Heyman. I also refuse to be held accountable for any comments I may have left at 4:26 in the morning.
I don’t think there was anything sudden about it. I think he seriously considered walking away in 2011 and then decided to take the money and see how it worked out. Sometime around the Undertaker feud, he figured out he’d sold his soul, and then it was just a matter of time before he walked out for good. Yeah, I know pretty much everyone else who walked away from the business came back eventually, but this guy is wired differently. If he can find fulfillment in other things, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he stayed away from the ring forever.
This clean cut Punk is really a test look for Corporate Made, right?
+1
I sure hope so!
Yep. If he ever does come back, he’d be a fool not to do it. He doesn’t like playing a good guy anyway.
Looking dapper as fuck.
all I wanted to say.
(as well as he’s still as cool and lovable as ever!)
Save us, CM Punk.
In all seriousness, I miss this guy. Not the guy who was clearly burnt out on the business, tired and hurt, back in January (and for a few months before that). I’m in the camp with the “if he’s happy, I’m happy for him” people, and he clearly looks happy. Selfishly, I’d love to see him back, but I’m also not holding my breath.
Bruce Campbell looks awesome.
Thanks for the great run and good luck on your future endeavors.
Hopefully he doesn’t keep coming back every now and then like Val “Cool Dad” Kilmer.
He was brilliant (when he was allowed to be) on ECW, his rise through the ranks, his work with The Miz and his epic anti-company turn was the closest to recapturing the “I don’t know what will happen tonight but I know it’ll be awesome” feeling of the Attitude era the WWE has ever been. It got me watching it regularly. The WWE is better with him than without him but I can’t see him going back.
It’s a work. Everything is a work, unless it’s not, and then it sometimes is.
I’m not one of those people who scream “CM PUNK RETURN IMMINENT!” but you can tell, not only by the way he said “never ever ever” and tagged it with “everyone on twitter is gonna go nuts” that the comment was purely tongue in cheek.
I think he wants to do the Jericho thing and sow his wild oats in other interests. I don’t have an issue with that. If he wants to come back, great. Because you KNOW that static burst and Vernon Reid’s riff will be one of the biggest pops in WWE history. I’m not holding my breath, only because wrestling is a crappy business.
Eh, I believe him. For now. Right now, he totally comes off as a “wrestling? you watch that shit?” type of person and, depending on how one looks at it, maybe that’s earned. I don’t think the WWE screwed him over in any respect, but I don’t know his own perspective or the little things about the “business” that my have affected him. So whatever.
But people change. I wouldn’t be surprised if, many years from now, he slowly warms up enough to start casually watching the show and tweeting about it. That’s an incredibly sad yet modern thing to type up, but I can totally see Punk adding his snarky commentary to the show, along with a few occasional praises for certain talents. Will he ever wrestle in the squared circle again? Honestly, I don’t think so.
Enjoy those Cubs games!
But what are you going to do in October?! Oh right, the Walking Dead should be back on by the time the Cubbies are out of it.
Now hopefully those stupid fucking chants will stop, and everyone will stop breathlessly talking about “how good he looks!” like they’re checking in on an ex-girlfriend on Facebook.
He’ll come back when he gets the itch again, like most everyone before him. Hell, if the Ultimate Warrior came back, CM Punk will be back, too.
Dont forget the Blackhawks start play in October.
Speaking as a Cubs fan, the Cubbies were out of it by the beginning of May this year. #SaveUsArismendy
Work. Everyone knows he’s main eventing September’s Enchantment Under the Sea PPV with Biff Tannen in a falls count anywhere parking lot brawl.
This comment needs more love.
+1
If this was an angle, it would be the greatest angle ever made.
It’s not though, bleuurrrrgghhhhhh
He hosts awards shows and shoots pucks at intermission yet absolutely hates acknowledging the reason he is able to do that
Is this the part where I’m supposed to passive-aggressively call him Phil and turn on him just because he’s still popular?
no, we are fine with you making your own decisions
so…punchable…
Every time Phil Brooks talks, I end up thinking he is really a douche. Don’t get me wrong, I think CM Punk is a great character, but the man behind the character is just awful.
Really? Just the opposite with me. The more I hear the real guy, the more I relate to him and the more I respect him. I thoroughly enjoyed his podcast with Marc Maron, so much so that it’s the only episode of WTF that I listened to more than once.
what @Tippi Gordon said. if a douche is just somebody that I feel is so call I’d idolize him, then, whatever you say, bro…
Aww, poor Wrestling Hipsters, they lose the scrawniest, most boring “bad boy” ever. Now they have to go cry on their Brett Hart pillows!
Are you a real person? Are there really people like this?
Don’t knock ’em, those pillows are the softest there is, the softest there was, and the softest there ever will be.
I choose to believe ‘Bret’ was misspelled on purpose – even a mainstream wrestling fan couldn’t live that down if by mistake
He looks healthy and happy, and I’m happy for him. The longer he’s gone from WWE, the more I realize that the past few years, I was enjoying The CM Punk Show, not wrestling itself. There are still a few good things, but there’s just so much bad. Punk’s talent had a way of balancing all that bad out and making it a net positive.
oh, man. and now you made me realize my true feelings about RAW (in particular) with that “The longer he’s gone from WWE, the more I realize that the past few years, I was enjoying The CM Punk Show, not wrestling itself.” comment :'(
The guy was great for wrestling for a time, now he wants nothing to do with it and that’s fine. We shouldn’t blame him or the WWE. He’s a talented guy and I hope he finds continued success outside of wrestling whereas so many fail to do so.
I agree. If he doesnt want to wrestle anymore, he doesnt want to wrestle anymore. We can’t make him do anything and he owes us nothing.
My problem is he does all these appearances and gets VIP treatment yet he doesnt want to even associate with the reason he gets these appearances and VIP treatment. Especially since it’s not like he’s moved on to movies or doing doing something new that would be his merit for TV appearances and whatnot.
Just say you’re a former wrestler or whatever, own it. Don’t act like it never happened yet milk the glory that comes from WWE fame
It always surprises me how happy he looks now that he’s not wrestling anymore. Good for him. If you ever want to come back though Punk, please, please, PLEASE do.
Time to move on from this guy…everything he’s done, has already been done to death…he’s not shocking, and he’s NOT even the best wrestler on a Friday Night Smackdown…people sweat this guy like he’s Jesus handing out bread or turning water into wine….an average wrestler, with a tired shtick, and an impossibly average entrance song….so tired of people on this guy’s jock. Get over it.
And on closer inspection of this video, yup, THE BIGGEST DOUCHE IN THE WORLD.
I’ll miss him, but it’s not like him staying would have made things better. Someone who doesn’t want to wrestle, shouldn’t wrestle.
He wanted the main event of Wrestlemania and they didn’t give it to him.
Now look. Daniel Bryan got his. Roman Reigns is about to get his.
Punk will be back to get his. Hopefully by WM 32.