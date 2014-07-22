CM Punk And WWE Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together

If you watched Monday’s episode of Raw, you’ll know that Paul Heyman’s Plan C for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam was … not CM Punk. I mean, nobody thought it would be, but in the back of our heads, wrestling fans are still doing that maybe now’s the time Punk comes back thing. Any and every excuse.

That is never, ever going to happen. Take it from Punk itself.

CM Punk talked to Chris Van Vliet from CBS-19 on the red carpet at the AP Music Awards at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and after a brief conversation about music, marriage and fashion, the talk turned to wrestling. Punk clarifies that he’s neither a WWE Superstar nor a former WWE Superstar (he’s just a “superstar”) and real talks the wrestling world.

Tell me a lie, brother.

He’ll be back as a special guest entrant in the Royal Rumble, don’t sweat it.

