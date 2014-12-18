CM Punk ‘Didn’t Give A F*ck’ About Wrestling The Undertaker At WrestleMania

#Wrestlemania #The Undertaker #CM Punk #MMA #Pro Wrestling #UFC #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.18.14 47 Comments

The next stop on MMA rookie CM Punk’s media tour was Opie Radio, where he showed off his staph infection scar and discussed the loss of passion that caused him to ‘not give a f*ck’ about wrestling The Undertaker in front of 80,000 fans at WrestleMania.

Bonus points for a super bored AJ Lee in the background, and the team’s suggestion that Punk “take the Rock deal” and head back to WWE as a part-timer. If that doesn’t happen in a year or two I will be legitimately shocked. Hell, I’m surprised he isn’t showing up at the Royal Rumble. I’m easily surprised.

Here’s the clip:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#The Undertaker#CM Punk#MMA#Pro Wrestling#UFC#WWE
TAGSAJ LEECM PUNKMMAOPIE RADIOPRO WRESTLINGRADIOTHE UNDERTAKERUFCUNDERTAKERWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 29WWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP