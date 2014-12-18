CM Punk ‘Didn’t Give A F*ck’ About Wrestling The Undertaker At WrestleMania

The next stop on MMA rookie CM Punk’s media tour was Opie Radio, where he showed off his staph infection scar and discussed the loss of passion that caused him to ‘not give a f*ck’ about wrestling The Undertaker in front of 80,000 fans at WrestleMania.

Bonus points for a super bored AJ Lee in the background, and the team’s suggestion that Punk “take the Rock deal” and head back to WWE as a part-timer. If that doesn’t happen in a year or two I will be legitimately shocked. Hell, I’m surprised he isn’t showing up at the Royal Rumble. I’m easily surprised.

Here’s the clip: