CM Punk ‘Didn’t Give A F*ck’ About Wrestling The Undertaker At WrestleMania

The next stop on MMA rookie CM Punk’s media tour was Opie Radio, where he showed off his staph infection scar and discussed the loss of passion that caused him to ‘not give a f*ck’ about wrestling The Undertaker in front of 80,000 fans at WrestleMania.
Bonus points for a super bored AJ Lee in the background, and the team’s suggestion that Punk “take the Rock deal” and head back to WWE as a part-timer. If that doesn’t happen in a year or two I will be legitimately shocked. Hell, I’m surprised he isn’t showing up at the Royal Rumble. I’m easily surprised.
Well that’s rude.
It’s really not, if you watch the clip. It’s him talking about his complete disinterest and lack of passion for wrestling by that point – that even wrestling the Undertaker at Wrestlemania in front of around 80,000 people couldn’t pique his interest. It’s actually a backhanded compliment, in a way.
For reals, I dropped that comment having just seen the title.
Eh if you were knew you were going to lose to further the part time taker why should you care if you wrestle him at Wrestlemania? Especially post HBK, there is no way you’d have a better match.
What a petulant ass hole
They had Mick Foley on the show later on and comedian Dan Soder did a PERFECT Macho Man impression. It’s scary how perfect it was.
Ridiculous. Just…she’s super talented. Also a really good wrestler.
In my head AJ’s texting Kaitlyn something along the line; ‘He’s telling the damn staph infection story again, Jesus! We’re Chickbusting this weekend, right?’ and nobody can tell me otherwise.
If anyone tries, I will shove their mouth full of glass shards.
She had to look disinterested when they were bashing WWE .
Bored Aj Lee was the best thing about this video.
And yet, I will still have him listed as #30 in my Royal Rumble picks.
Man, I just feel terrible about the whole situation. No one should ever give Opie any views or any credence by appearing on his show and, thus, supporting that garbage human. It’s just a good thing the even worse, racist piece of shit Anthony is no longer a part of it.
Look Ant is clearly a lunatic but Opie seems like a decent human and who doesn’t love little Jimmy norton
At this point, I am as bored as AJ in this video with this guy. Go away.
Yea wasn’t really a bash at Undertaker. Still wanna see his MMA debut. Not confident he’ll do well. Not positive he’ll get beat the fuck up any more either.
Punk in a suit is so alien to me. It’s like seeing Lesnar order a salad, or Cena taking a clean loss.
Am I the only one who didn’t get the big deal about the Streak? Taker was Vince McMahon’s favorite from about the second that he stepped into the company and Vince was a smart enough businessman to keep it going to build money and prestige for WM. It’s really not a great accomplishment for Taker, especially in the later years where his opponents had to drag him through a match.
I feel bad for AJ. I’m sure she supports her husband but the weird-ass awkward spots that this has to put her into.
More than boredom, AJ probably wants to look as non-committal as possible as Punk discusses his former and her current employer. Sort of thinking to herself “I hope they don’t ask me to comment on anything…”
I’m kind of confused why she was there if she wasn’t going to be part of the interview. I mean I go places without my wife all the time.
My guess is that, as much as she travels, they just took the opportunity to actually spend some time together. A little vacation in NYC, maybe?
My guess would be that she didn’t know that there would be cameras. She probably sits in the background for a lot of radio interviews, we just don’t know because we can’t see her.
@ judasdubois maybe they had something to go to after? There’s many reasons why she might have been there.
I also don’t get why she’s necessarily bored here. She’s using her phone like a normal person, not falling asleep. She’s heard all this so there’s no need to be alert.
I know I’m gonna get crap for this but I never understood the appeal of CM Punk, he didn’t really do anything that hasn’t been done better. I know he likes to talk like he’s some wrestling god but honestly there are a hundred guys who were way better without half the push.
Don’t worry I’m on that boat with you. He’s a fantastic wrestler, but outside of Straight Edge Society Punk, he was hit or miss character wise. The Pipebomb era could’ve been better, but politics killed it.
I’m a big fan of AJ as a wrestler, but I almost enjoy her in non-wrestling roles more. Manager, commentator, interviews, I will watch her sit in the background of something and text or take photos and enjoy that more than most movies.
Gotta say, I’m a casual wrestling fan. Probably haven’t watched more than in hour in the last decade, but I like what Punk has to offer. That being said, he’ll last 2 years tops in UFC, run out of cash, then return to “wrestling.” Both sides would stand to gain a lot of cash.
He doesn’t seem like someone who will run out of cash. Meanwhile, he *does* seem like someone who wouldn’t go back to WWE, just because he wouldn’t want to give Vince/HHH the pleasure. Maybe he’s not that stubborn, I don’t know.
Not sure why you put “wrestling” in quotation marks. That’s what it’s called. We understand it’s not NCAA.
Lmao “I’ll give you weekends off!” The Vince impressions always make me crack up. But yeah Aj doesn’t really look bored, she looks like somebody who’s sitting in the back not getting interviewed.
casual AJ Lee is the hottest woman I can ever imagine for my taste
As shocking as it sounds that Punk would “not care” about wrestling The Undertaker at Wrestlemania, be in his shoes. He’s in constant pain, burned out, probably a little depressed and it’s understandable
In terms we can relate to, think of a girl like Arianny Celeste. Arianny is so hot I would run through a brick wall set on fire to get a date with her and I guarantee you there is some guy out there who is so sick of her shit he would run through a brick wall set on fire to get away from her.