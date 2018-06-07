CM Punk Stressed He’s ‘Done With Professional Wrestling’

CM Punk has been in the news lately because his lawsuit involving former WWE doctor Christopher Amann came to its conclusion. He’s also slated to compete at UFC 225 in Chicago this weekend. All of this can only mean one thing: People are asking CM Punk, once again, about a potential return to professional wrestling.

Punk did an interview on Wednesday in which he told Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com that no one has made him a detailed offer to return to the squared circle. He claims he’s had people tell him “Oh hey, uh, if you ever wanted to do anything,” but he’s never gotten a clear-cut offer to wrestle.

This, as you can guess, led to people wondering if he just wants someone to send him a contract, and if the price is right, he’ll do the professional wrestling thing again. But on Thursday, Punk spoke to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN and gave a response that was far more cut and dry.

