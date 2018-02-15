Rumors continue to swirl that Floyd Mayweather is seriously considering a “billion dollar run” in the UFC, with the latest development being a potential fight with fellow MMA newbie CM Punk. It’s a freakshow fight of epic proportions, but it also makes a lot of sense in a weird way. Punk has no business fighting in the UFC, and neither does Mayweather. But with the UFC committed to giving the former pro wrestler one more fight, why not get really silly and rake in some big bucks?
The UFC already has a “normal” opponent for Punk lined up in 0-1 Mike Jackson, but interest for that bout was about as muted as muted could be. Ears perked up when Floyd’s uncle Jeff said “we might actually whoop his ass first,” and now we have betting odds on the potential fight from online bookies BetDSI. In what may be a surprise to some, CM Punk is a heavy favorite at -300 to Mayweather’s dog status at +220.
Punk has a couple of significant advantages over Mayweather. First there’s the size factor: he’s 6’2 and fought at 170 pounds, while Mayweather is 5’8 and, while his last boxing bout against Conor McGregor was contested at 154 pounds, he regularly competed at 146 pounds. Floyd would probably have to show up at the weigh-ins with rolls of quarters in his pockets to get close to 170, while Punk would be cutting 15-20 pounds to make weight.
Might be the only way to top the McGregor/Mayweather shit talking
This is insane. I’d wager my life on mayweather. He’d knock that clown out in under a minute. I don’t care how much training punk does, he’s still not going to be good at this.
Paul Heyman is already on the horn trying to book Punk to tap out Mayweather to the Anaconda Vice in 30 seconds.
I wish Mayweather would just retire. He has an amazing legacy as a boxer, and if he were to lose a fight in the UFC, it would taint that legacy. I understand their is an unfathonable amount of money on the line, but Mayweather already has more money than he could spend in a lifetime.
Punk doesn’t, though. I mean, I’m sure he’s probably set for life, but he doesn’t have Mayweather money, though. I’d be happy to see him make a few million on this. Win, lose, draw, at least he’d be set for LIFE if this fight happened.
Mayweather would have to develop a ground game. He’s easily the best defensive boxer of his generation but his hands are super brittle.
“why not get really silly and rake in some big bucks?” Because you would damage the sport itself by making it a spectacle. Do you want the pure sport or do you want the glitz and glam?
I know nothing about MMA but wasn’t the deal with Rousey that people found out that if they kept her from pulling them to the mat they could beat her? I would think that’s what Mayweather’s strategy would be with Punk.
People might talk about this sort of thing devaluing the integrity of UFC as a sport, but this is exactly what the UFC was founded upon, i.e. who would win in a fight between X profession and Y profession. UFC exists because it’s exciting to argue about these sort of ridiculous questions and actually get an answer.