Rumors continue to swirl that Floyd Mayweather is seriously considering a “billion dollar run” in the UFC, with the latest development being a potential fight with fellow MMA newbie CM Punk. It’s a freakshow fight of epic proportions, but it also makes a lot of sense in a weird way. Punk has no business fighting in the UFC, and neither does Mayweather. But with the UFC committed to giving the former pro wrestler one more fight, why not get really silly and rake in some big bucks?

The UFC already has a “normal” opponent for Punk lined up in 0-1 Mike Jackson, but interest for that bout was about as muted as muted could be. Ears perked up when Floyd’s uncle Jeff said “we might actually whoop his ass first,” and now we have betting odds on the potential fight from online bookies BetDSI. In what may be a surprise to some, CM Punk is a heavy favorite at -300 to Mayweather’s dog status at +220.

Punk has a couple of significant advantages over Mayweather. First there’s the size factor: he’s 6’2 and fought at 170 pounds, while Mayweather is 5’8 and, while his last boxing bout against Conor McGregor was contested at 154 pounds, he regularly competed at 146 pounds. Floyd would probably have to show up at the weigh-ins with rolls of quarters in his pockets to get close to 170, while Punk would be cutting 15-20 pounds to make weight.