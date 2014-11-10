CM Punk Is Now Writing Thor Comics For Marvel, Because Any Job Beats Wrestling

Since his premature departure from WWE in January, CM Punk has worn many hats: hockey celebrity, red carpet analyst, backup singer, Walking Dead expert … pretty much everything that isn’t “pro wrestler.”
Add “comic book writer” to the list. According to Comic Book Resources, Punk will make his Marvel Comics writing debut with Thor Annual #1, scheduled for release in February 2015.
It’s no secret that Punk’s a comic book nerd. He yelled The Thing’s signature “It’s clobberin’ time!” battle cry during his ring entrance, and rocked a Marvel tee for his mark photo (in whichever direction, or both) with Bill Simmons. Here’s the story:
The story, illustrated by “Chew” co-creator Rob Guillory (his first Marvel work), focuses on the younger incarnation of the thunder god introduced by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in the “Thor: God of Thunder” ongoing.
“The only thing [Jason Aaron] said to me was, ‘I need a story about young Thor. Tell me what you think,'” Punk told Marvel about how he developed his story. “And the first idea that popped into my mind was the first thing I pitched to him, and he said he loved it, so we’re running with it.
“The idea was, let’s do a story about young Thor as kind of a brash, bratty teenager who’s like, ‘I’m totally worthy of this hammer. My dad’s full of [expletive]. I don’t know why I’m not “worthy” of the hammer. Look at all this cool stuff I did.’ And it’s more or less like a drinking story. He’s gonna be sitting around with a few choice characters from the Marvel Universe, and they’re all gonna be drinking, and Thor’s gonna basically be complaining about essentially why his dad won’t give him the keys to the car.”
And Punk isn’t done with this story. The former world champ also tells Marvel.com that this short story is just the first step in his plan to beocme a full-on Marvel writer.
Better ideas for Punk-written Thor comics:
1. Thor leaves Earth forever and returns to Asgard. Earth spends the next 30 issues commenting on how “happy and healthy” he looks there.
2. Loki encounters the female Thor, yells in her face. “YOU HAVE A VAGINAAAAA.”
3. Thor beats up Bacchus for not being straight edge.
No matter what happens, Balder’s about to look a hell of a lot like Colt Cabana.
Now DC need to hire AJ to write a Harley Quinn book.
Scott Steiner for Spider-Man, please.
sinnisersix gotta 133 1/3 chance a losin ta steinerman
Eh, i don’t see why.
@Cortez
AJ also likes comic books, AJ likes Harley Quinn, AJ is married to CM Punk, CM Punk is now a comic book writer. As you can see, these elements all come together to inform Lester’s suggestion.
Peer Park comes from a highly educated university at Empire State!
The Ryback for The Juggernaut.
NEVERMIND THAT SHIT, HERE COMES THE VENTRILOQUIST AS WRITTEN BY STEVE MCMICHAEL’S DOG.
John Cena for Superman
I remember when Raven wrote a Spider-Man story, it was really good.
Is going to be 30 pages of snarky Thor shooting on Marvel for turning him into a girl, isn’t it?
Considering that this is:
A) Set when Thor was a teenager
&
B) The New female Thor is someone else and not the Odinson.
I don’t see Punk poking fun at it, since it hasn’t happen yet in the story Punk’s telling.
Hey remember when the idea that Odin doesn’t consider Thor worthy was the plot of like everything Thor?
Every Thor story set when he’s a teen? Yeah and Odin was usually right, Thor was dick when he was a teen.
Yeah, not terribly original.
So, he’s essentially writing Thor as semi-biographical?
I snagged exclusive video of HHH’s reaction to this: [m.youtube.com]
Can this guy just go away already?
What do you think he did in January?
I don’t understand the IWC’s collective turn on Punk and will never participate in it.
I’m sick of reading about him too, but your complaint isn’t with him. This is what “going away” looks like.
@themosayat I don’t think the IWC “turned” on him. I think he’s been out almost a year, after taking himself out of the game, and in that entire time he hasn’t given his fans any reason why one way or the other. The least the guy could do is say something to the people who have chanted his name for the past year.
Then again, I’m of the mind that if you want to be the most recognizable heel in the industry then you’re going to get recognized outside of your industry. Sometimes at 2 AM in an airport. Deal with it.
I’d make a joke about that time J. Michael Straczynski walked out on his Superman and Wonder Woman run, but I feel like many people wouldn’t get that
I’m still bummed he didn’t finish Supreme Power
+1
Doesn’t work, people were sad Punk quit
LOKI: I’m leaving with your uru hammer and hell, maybe I’ll use it to rule Midgard. Maybe I’ll go back to Jotunheim. Hey Laufey. How you doin’?
+1
Man, hasn’t this story been told plenty? Even recently! One of the big set-ups in Uncanny Avengers was Thor being a dick in his younger days, even.
Apparently people can’t get enough of Thor’s dickishness.
Dang, my childish joke ruined by improper html formatting!
(It was going to be dick, then ishness would have been in small print)
Annuals (at least in Marvel) always seem to be some throw away story that has nothing to do with the current ongoing story arc. Case in point, the Uncanny Avengers Annual was that weird story where Mojo kidnapped the Unity Squad out of nowhere.
In the final issue, Thor quits the Avengers after being told to fight Ultron, arguing that he should be fighting Doctor Doom instead, and then goes to a Blackhawks game.
+1
He also marries Black Widow, and then whenever she tries to help save the city, everyone screams THOR at her.
Just so you’re all aware, Rob Guillory’s the shit. I have nothing else to add to the discussion.
IIRC Punk is a big fan of Chew, so that’s real cool that he gets to work with him
I can’t wait for the pipe bomb that starts a second Civil War.
How much perspective does Punk have on a group of guys telling drinking stories?
I’m going to say considering HIS SISTER. IS. A DIRTY DIRTY ALCOHOLIC a lot.
His sister is the drug addict. His dad is the alcoholic and he’s also a literal bastatd because his parents had premarital sex.
Hey, Jericho’s words, not mine.
Thor’s alright but he’s not a main event guy