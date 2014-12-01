CM Punk Lost His First Match Since Leaving WWE And It Was To A Lion Mascot

Good old CM Punk, always putting over the part-timers.

Only a couple of days after breaking the wrestling Internet with a WWE-garroting appearance on the Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Champion and current comic book guy CM Punk showed up in Los Angeles to shoot on the Kings.

Unfortunately for Punk, the Kings employ a lion mascot that hates him on the Internet, and fights in the hockey world don’t happen after a week’s wait. Check out the brawl in the video below.

I hope they have a rematch in Chicago, and it ends with Serena and Luke Gallows shaving Bailey’s head.