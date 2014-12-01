CM Punk Lost His First Match Since Leaving WWE And It Was To A Lion Mascot

Good old CM Punk, always putting over the part-timers.
Only a couple of days after breaking the wrestling Internet with a WWE-garroting appearance on the Art Of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Champion and current comic book guy CM Punk showed up in Los Angeles to shoot on the Kings.
Unfortunately for Punk, the Kings employ a lion mascot that hates him on the Internet, and fights in the hockey world don’t happen after a week’s wait. Check out the brawl in the video below.
I hope they have a rematch in Chicago, and it ends with Serena and Luke Gallows shaving Bailey’s head.
Anyone else still having a problem downloading the podcast? I’ve been trying all weekend, but iTunes won’t download it.
I know it’s on YouTube, but I don’t have time to sit watching YouTube for 2 hours, and it’s just easier to listen to it while I’m driving.
I used this [www.google.com] and downloaded it into my Dropbox and streamed it while I was driving. Not terribly convenient but it’s better than using data to stream a two hour youtube video.
If all else fails, I’ll try that. Thanks @GuyIncognito
Yep still having problems, they’re trying to fix it but maybe they should try a bit harder.
Google “CM Punk Interview” it comes up on Deadspin.
Yup. I can’t get any of Colt’s podcasts to download. I’m hoping that now that the holiday is over itunes and whoever can work together and get the feed back to normal.
Weird that AOW can still get to #2 in the overall podcast charts when no one seems to be able to download the episode there. Is that just from new subscribers or what?
Use [www.clipconverter.cc] and convert the Youtube video into an mp3!
I feel like they really missed an opportunity to splice Jojo screaming “IIIIIIIIIIIIT’S BAYLEY!!!!!” in there.
YES!
Hopefully CM Punk didn’t get injured – hate to see a lion mascot get blamed for taking 20 more years off his life.
Does Bailey have a kid who Punk can sing happy birthday to?
+1
To be fair, Bailey deserved the match more than HHH. And he seems like a better wrestler than ryback.
Punk knows that Gretzky had McSorely (at least while he was in LA – Gretzky had Semenko while he was in Edmonton) to back him up on the ice, right? I mean, that was just a slip up, yeah? It most certainly was not Luc Robitaille who, while gifted as a scorer, was about as equally unlikely to ever drop the gloves as The Great One.
They had a great twitter exchange to go with the video as well.
I missed on that and regret it badly.
Punk gooned Punk.
When the cameras were turned off, Punk reminded everyone that he doesn’t need the money yet still complained about his pay.
The spunkiest wrestler in NXT needs to come and defend his honor.
Bailey vs Bayley. Book it.
‘Sup, LA Kings interviewer lady…
That’s Carrlyn Bathe. She actually started with the Ice Crew and was its captain for a few seasons. I only found out she’s doing interviews when I was at a game earlier this season.
Is there a factory where they churn out delightful blonde sports interview ladies? They seem to be multiplying.
Best in the jungle!