CM Punk (Maybe, Kind Of) Returned To Pro Wrestling This Weekend

Getty Image

WWE fans have been chanting “CM Punk” at shows since the five-time World Champion turned 0-2 MMA fighter left the company back in 2014, hoping that one day the Straight Edge Superstar would give up writing comics and getting punched in the face for real and return to doing what he does best. Punk’s point of view on pro wrestling varies between “I’m done forever” and “maybe there’s still some stuff I could do” depending on when you ask him.

It turns out Punk’s glorious return to the sport wasn’t a surprise Royal Rumble appearance or popping up in All Elite Wrestling, but in a way few could’ve anticipated: as a masked man, doing a run-in on his friend’s independent wrestling show in front of a couple hundred people.