CM Punk, the former WWE star turned UFC fighter, is still plugging along in his pursuit of an MMA victory at 39 years old. Punk finished his first professional bout with an uninspiring loss to Mickey Gall, but he’ll climb back into the Octagon at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago for a do-over against Mike Jackson on June 9.

Despite his continued work in the MMA world rumors haven’t stopped swirling over where Punk stands in the professional wrestling world. Discussions over if and when Punk could return spiked when he was announced for a signing at the Pro Wrestling Tees store and after he was allegedly backstage at the press conference for All In, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks’ 10,000-seat independent show.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stoked the flames on Punk’s much-anticipated return on his Heated Conversation podcast:

“I think he’ll be at All In. I think if he loses this fight, he’ll be at All In, with the Young Bucks [and] Cody Rhodes, making his way back to the pro wrestling world. I really think CM Punk [misses] the wrestling world. I just think he had a bad taste in his mouth, but he can get it back.”

Punk almost assuredly isn’t returning to WWE following his ugly exit and the even uglier current legal proceedings. His return to the ring would draw the most interest in recent memory, and what better place to jump back into the game than in his backyard at All In?

The former champion tearing it up on the independent scene and showing Vince McMahon he doesn’t need the WWE machine seems like the most CM Punk move ever.

