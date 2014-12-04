CM Punk Returned To ‘Art Of Wrestling’ To Burn Vince McMahon’s Olive Branch

Last week CM Punk broke the Internet (or at least the musty little wrestling-obsessed corner of it) when he went on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling and finally aired his grievances towards WWE. Punk held nothing back, laying into WWE for denying him opportunities, their iffy medical practices, firing him on his wedding day, and much, much more. Despite all this, Vince McMahon tried to play the contrite businessman on a subsequent podcast with Steve Austin, apologizing for the wedding day firing incident and saying he hopes WWE and Punk can get back together soon.
Well, Punk returned to Art of Wrestling today, and took a CM Poop all over Vince’s apology and fan hopes of a reconciliation with WWE…
“It’s way to f*cking early, I have no interest in f*cking going back. The difference in my appearance, my mental stability, everything across the board, now from 9 or 10 months ago, is so drastically different.”
It really seems like the wedding day dismissal continues to be a major bone in Punk’s craw. He also isn’t too happy about Chris Jericho sticking his nose into the situation…
“Jericho thinks that I feel exactly how he felt in 2005. From his perspective, he felt in 2005, when he left, he was never gonna come back and he sees me saying that and he’s probably like, ‘Just wait three years, you’ll feel like it’ll come back.’ I can see his point of view, but then, in turn, I’d go, ‘Motherf*cker, they didn’t fire you on your wedding day. They didn’t purposely and maliciously try to ruin a day that was supposed to be special to everybody.
I don’t want to hear ‘it was a coincidence, the lawyers didn’t talk to talent relations.’ My wife asked for that time off so she could a) get married and b) go on her honeymoon. They knew. If the apology was sincere, you wouldn’t use it as a publicity stunt on Austin’s podcast.”
Oh, and by the way, you know the thing where people chant CM Punk’s name at AJ Lee? Punk officially wants you to cut that out.
“They do it when they see my wife, they seem to chant my name at her. I’ve had a couple people say they think it’s a respect thing to me. But it’s not me, it’s her. Chant her name.”
Here’s the whole podcast if you’ve got 90-minutes to spare. It’s not quite as juicy as the first one, but there’s a few good tidbits I didn’t cover here still in there…
Who in their right mind thinks chanting CM Punk at AJ Lee is a respect thing?
Yes. Please laud my husband while I’m busting my ass.
I hate people.
What you see as lauding I see as a protest directed at the Company. Try to tell people how and why they can protest, see how dead you end up.
If it was indeed a protest, don’t you think they’d just chant it at everyone all the time? I know every now and again when the crowd gets bored they do, but 99% of the time, it’s during AJ’s matches. It’s just disrespectful to her and her work.
@Yogi Then you might need glasses. Because all i’m seeing is people being disrespectful to the women busting their asses in the ring.
He was a pro wrestler and wanted to succeed and make good money, and WWE is the only place to do that.
that seems to be the logic conlusion. like i think he knew what he was getting into and just put up with for as long as he could is all
If feels like a work more & more everyday… The upside of his return, the legitimacy of his antihero persona, The WWE’s infatuation with the disgruntled employee vs tyrannical Authority figure… Its one thing to be salty & over it, and another to milk it for promotion and still stay in character and maintain the kayfabeness
I think what you think is Punk staying in character is actually just Punk’s personality.
@Pencil-Necked Geek At some point the two become indistinguishable, once a performer realizes this he can truly begin to understand the Craft that is ACTING!
I wonder if Cena calls Nikki “Jack” when they get into domestic arguments.
@Yogi: I heard that last part in Jon Lovitz’s voice, with sort of a crescendo during the word ‘acting.’ If that was your intent, well done.
(I know Jon Lovitz is a popular and timely reference, but I heard him on the Nerdist podcast in the last month or two, so he was in the back of my mind.)
It’s really not a work.
Nate, I think your take on Punk’s comments are unnecessarily extreme. Nowhere does Punk say anything that expressly states he will never return to the WWE or is so outrageous and rage-inducing to McMahon that it would prevent Punk from ever returning to the WWE.
Triple H might, though. Apparently he was livid about the podcast.
I never said either of those things in the article?
I hear you. And I could totally see Triple H flying off the handle. At least at first. But Trips knows that Vince (even though we generally despise a lot of McMahon’s decisions) has a pretty solid tracking record at making money, and it’s a safe bet that Vince knows there’s big money to be made in an eventual Punk return. So even if HHH flipped out after hearing the podcast, I’ll bet there’s already been at least one conversation between him and Vince where Vince basically told him to relax and not say anything stupid about the situation in public so that the possibility of making those Punk-return millions a couple of years from now stays alive.
The title says Punk burned Vince’s olive branch. And I don’t think he did at all.
Vince said “I hope he comes back soon” and he said “f*ck no, I’m not coming back soon”. How is that not burning the olive branch?
Punk said he’s not coming back “soon”. Which is totally fine, and understandable. But I honestly don’t think that’s burning an olive branch. If Punk had said, like, “I’m never coming back to that fucking shithole of a company and I hope Vince McMahon catches the Ebolaids and dies.” then THAT would be burning the olive branch.
I’m not saying he burned his bridges permanently, but Vince extended an offer of peace and Punk rejected it. Fact. CAT FACT.
He says multiple times in both podcasts that he doesn’t ever want to come back, until Colt guilts him into saying he won’t come back anytime soon. Nate’s pretty much right on the money here.
@Iron Mike Sharpie If you think Punk is coming back to WWE, when he’s obviously happier now that he’s not in the E, you are kidding yourself.
You mean the guy that put dirt and leaves into a girl’s vagina when he was a kid might be some kind of asshole? No, go on.
“YOUR NEW GENERAL MANAGER OF MONDAY NIGHT RAW… LENA DUNHAM!”
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside I guffawed
Kids do a lot of weird things with genitals that they shouldn’t necessarily be judged for when they grow up.
@Nate Birch I’m judging. I’m judging any kid that wants to make pussy stove top out of crushed leaves.
Punk making a rebuttal to Jericho (who said absolutely nothing bad about Punk in his response) is really kind of pathetic.
Indeed, Jericho was trying to show sympathy, so Punk attacking him like that just makes Punk look like an ass.
It was hardly an “attack.” He just explained that the way Jericho thinks isn’t the way Punk thinks. If anything, Punk was harder on Jericho in the first podcast, when he referred to Jericho in the same sentence as “people with agendas” and podcasts to promote.
I agree @Pencil-Necked Geek. Punk was much harsher on Jericho in the first podcast. In this podcast he seemed to go out of his way NOT to be disrespectful towards Jericho. He says he understands Jericho’s point of view/where he is coming from but then says that’s not where he’s coming from.
I really hope enough people listen to these podcasts that the Punk chants during AJ’s matches go away. I mean, if there was anyone actually doing it out of respect, they surely respect Punk/AJ enough to cut it out now that he’s addressed it, right?
WWE live crowds are proof that IQ levels dip tremendously when you get enough people in one place. It took, like, 10+ years for fucking WHAT?! chants to die off.
if the Punk chants during AJ matches stop, you know what’s going to replace them right? Crickets.
@sidewinder: In general yes. That’s true of any Divas’ match. But we heard an ‘AJ Lee’ chant last Monday. It’s not out of the realm of possibility.
@Iron Mike Sharpie “WHAT?” chants are still alive and well.
Punk said the only wrestling he watches are AJ’s matches so, judging by the kind of fans that were chanting his name at her to begin with, if anything the chanting is going to increase.
Is this the podcast where they said Punk would answer listener questions? All my questions would be about AJ. What’s going to happen to her? Is she now as depressed and miserable in WWE as Punk was last January? Is it part of the agreement that he doesn’t talk about their treatment of AJ and WWE doesn’t go out of their way to crap on her for the duration of her deal?
Knowing AJ grew up loving wrestling and just wanted to be a part of it and has legitimate acting talent for it, it’s just kind of sad that to see her have to stand in that ring while oblivious fans chant her husband’s name.
No, they didn’t answer fan questions. The amount of e-mails were so numerous they ended up crashing Cabana’s server, or he couldn’t begin to read them all, one of those.
They don’t get into it about AJ either. She’s mentioned when appropriate, but I think Punk wants to keep her out of this, since if she wants to say anything he respects she’d do it herself.
@Johnny Slider And he probably doesn’t want her to get in trouble.
He comes off like a petulant child. So you got some paperwork on your wedding day. You know how you avoid that? Don’t walk out on your contract! Also why are you checking your mail on your wedding day?
It was a Fed-Ex, so someone rang the doorbell, and he had to sign for the package. That’s probably what made it seem more like an intrusion. They had to Fed-Ex it to him, so they could predict it would be AT HIS DOOR on a certain day.
I think that yeah he’s being a baby but I can totally have empathy when I imagine they entire situation that unfolded.
If we film it, and put some tasteful music behind it, will you understand human emotion then?
Except he didn’t walk out, he took time off for a literal life-threatening injury (and a concussion), was suspended for it, never contacted, and then fired after inquiring about his missing royalties from a year earlier.
I don’t understand how anyone can’t see that this is a whole host of legitimate grievances. Also, as Punk even says, if there was an actual breach of contract, he wouldn’t have gotten “everything [he] wanted and then some.”
@Aaron Diaz he walked out, because he didn’t check in at all. He didn’t report back on his injury, he didn’t call them and refer them to the doctor he saw. He cut of communication and left after a grandstanding moment.
He had absolutely legitimate reasons to quit, and I agree he should’ve quit. So quit. Say that you quit, don’t be shocked when you leave and they suspend you and then fire you. You quit, even if you didn’t say it.
Like the last article, it was spin. Legitimate grievances should be addressed, and since they weren’t he quit, so don’t be surprised if you’re sent your papers.
he’s an independent contractor. The contracts are meaningless.
@Aaron Diaz Wrong slick, he walked out, we all know he walked out. He didn’t fulfill his contractual obligations. So frankly, he should have seen it coming.
Didn’t listen to it yet. Did he at least spend :30 defending Cesaro and his abilities? Or any of the other workers he came up with (hero, Danielson, sydal etc)? Or was it all about Punk. As always.
“Didn’t listen to it yet…but allow me to preface my listening with a comment on how much of a piece of shit I think Punk is.”
Got it, you’re soo cool.
3:00 of it was dedicated to Morris Day and the Motherfucking Time
+1 Yogi
GGGW, those guys are adults who can take care of themselves and maybe you missed the part in the first interview where he claimed he criticized Vince/HHH for giving the Mania main event to Batista instead of Bryan and said he’s glad Bryan won.
He’s not Cesaro’s Mommy, he doesn’t need CM Punk defending him from Colt Cabana’s apartment.
Hell, Austin defended Cesaro IN VINCE’S FACE, and he still gave us that crock of shit about him being “Too Swiss”, or whatever.
Well, he did spend three-and-a-half hours over the past two weeks promoting his best friends podcast.
OK, has everybody got it out of their system? Especially YOU Uproxx? It’s over. For real. No more news about this selfish cunt now. He’s no longer a wrestler so what he does is no longer wrestling news.
Yup, Uproxx likes people to click on their stories. You’ve broken the code.
“No more news about this selfish cunt now.”
Wow. Did he fuck you and not call you back?
I would enjoy even more CM Punk articles, if anything. He’s not on my telly now so my appetite is only going to increase!
@Stupendous Silver Hard-on Former wrestlers are serious fucking business.
@Lester Why? He’s gone and doesn’t care about us.
He may not care about you, but I’m pretty sure he thinks I’m awesome.
@Lester +1
where can i dl this (and the previous podcast) as a mp3? i tried to on itunes, but it doesn’t work
It’s on Colt’s website.
I think it’s the mentality that eventually someone has to come along and say ‘no, that’s wrong’ about the way WWE conducts business – there’s a lot of legal picking on the term independent contractor in this podcast that could potentially be earth-shaking to the way WWE treats its talent going forward
Ok how did no one catch this, Punk calls his knee surgery “Evasive Surgery” a little after 1:05:15
Well, we definitely know Punk wouldn’t last as an engineer in this current project down-cycle. This is how many conversations are going right now and for the next couple of weeks in engineering offices:
“Hey engineer, we don’t have a lot of work going on and we’re ending our last quarter. Our shareholders would like to see us more profitable to start the new quarter. So, we’re laying you off right now. If work picks up and things start working out and you still don’t have a job, we’ll call you in February and rehire you.
Merry Christmas!”
So there’s a lot of interesting things Punk says, but he sets off my Five-Alarm BS detector when he says he didn’t think people would be that interested in this, and complaining about what vince was doing as a “publicity stunt”, when Punk is more or less doing the same thing.
Does it make Punk look better if he says “I knew this was going to be hot shit?” Punk’s not humble, but I think he can tell when something’s going to make him sound like an asshole.
And the point about Vince is that, as Punk said, if Vince was so sorry, he could’ve picked up the phone any time. I think “publicity stunt” was the wrong phrase anyway. It sounds to me like he meant Vince was saying it to make himself look better.
Look, the point isn’t about Punk anymore; he’s gone. The show is worse for him leaving, and maybe he comes back at some point, but even if he does, he won’t be as good. I miss him, it sucks, so be it.
The point, and WS has made it beautifully with their speculation about HHH and NXT, and Austin’s tap-danced around it as well, is what happens to the Next Punk, because there will always be a Next Punk. It’s the age-old struggle of Talented Iconoclast Vs. Successful Monopoly. If the Monopoly can work with the Iconoclast, the Monopoly continues and the product benefits. If it can’t, it won’t.
No one is making us watch this stuff, and if it squashes enough iconoclasts, no one will.
I haven’t listened to either podcast but, this being the internet, please read my reaction towards CM Punk’s comments…
Just kidding. Though I’ve been saying since the first “CM Punk” chant started that they should be chanting “AJ Punk”. It would show solidarity with CM Punk, show support with AJ Lee, and allow the “4th wall leaning” that CM Punk was known for post-pipebomb promo.
Agree 100% That would be perfect and very easy to do.
He DID figure it out years ago, but the all-mighty dollar won him back.
A lot of people are bitter about their jobs everyday. Some do what Punk did and leave, for their own health and sanity. Others just stew over it and unwind when they go home.
Kinda of a dick move to go after Jericho like that when he was trying to be nice and understanding. And yes Punk, they didn’t fire him on his wedding day, because Jericho was a professional and completed his contractual obligations before leaving.
I’m gonna throw this out there again, we don’t know what Punk’s contractual obligations are. There is some talk about “dates filled” and that Punk met the quota far before the rumble, so as far as we know he did fulfill his contract, but again, we don’t really know either way.
@KSChris Especially since not everyone can just leave, especially when they are supporting a family.
“They do it when they see my wife, they seem to chant my name at her. I’ve had a couple people say they think it’s a respect thing to me. But it’s not me, it’s her. Chant her name.”
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS. NOW KNOCK IT OFF, PEOPLE!
On one hand I think Punk has an over-inflated ego, can be hypocritical, and would be completely content had he been made the new John Cena.
With that being said, as someone who has worked for a major company that micromanages everything to the point that it’s detrimental to both the employees and the overall product, I found these podcasts to be refreshing. When you have a valid complaint, or a good idea, you’re busting your ass, and you have to deal with 10-20 people changing things around and kind of screwing you over and crushing your dreams in the process, you get fed up.
A lot of us knows what that feels like. Punk said, “screw it,” got paid, and was able to use a public forum to completely rip apart his bosses, the company he works for, and validate our opinions on the WWE management.
Basically, I think he really ran with that “voice of the voiceless” gimmick.
Agree, loved his “voice of the voiceless” gimmick.
here is the thing about guys like CM Punk. you can never win, even if you are correct and he is wrong. so no matter what the WWE says, Punk will rebute it and say they are full of shit.
maybe because in some certain situations he’s right
also if Vince did call him because he was truly concerned, do you honestly think Punk takes it and is open to what Vince would have said?
While we miss Punk as a wrestler, can we not just be like “Dude was miserable, he quit his job, found happiness and is happily married. Good for him.”
I find the story interesting. But that’s it. I like wrasslin and have been a fan for years, but I don’t feel affected one way or another. And damn sure not enough to call him a “cunt.”
Worst part of this is that WWE lost a bunch of popular guys at the same time (Punk, Reigns, Bryan and even Taker to a certain extent) and the next guys werent quite ready yet.
Reigns isn’t quite ready yet either, certainly not as much as Rollins, Ambrose and, well, pretty much all of his peers.
Colt is really good at shilling stuff.
I know it was probably an offhand aside remark unworthy of note, but now I want to attend every PWG event with the Young Bucks advertised on the off-chance Punk decides to work with them.