CM Punk Returned To ‘Art Of Wrestling’ To Burn Vince McMahon’s Olive Branch

Last week CM Punk broke the Internet (or at least the musty little wrestling-obsessed corner of it) when he went on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling and finally aired his grievances towards WWE. Punk held nothing back, laying into WWE for denying him opportunities, their iffy medical practices, firing him on his wedding day, and much, much more. Despite all this, Vince McMahon tried to play the contrite businessman on a subsequent podcast with Steve Austin, apologizing for the wedding day firing incident and saying he hopes WWE and Punk can get back together soon.

Well, Punk returned to Art of Wrestling today, and took a CM Poop all over Vince’s apology and fan hopes of a reconciliation with WWE…

“It’s way to f*cking early, I have no interest in f*cking going back. The difference in my appearance, my mental stability, everything across the board, now from 9 or 10 months ago, is so drastically different.”

It really seems like the wedding day dismissal continues to be a major bone in Punk’s craw. He also isn’t too happy about Chris Jericho sticking his nose into the situation…

“Jericho thinks that I feel exactly how he felt in 2005. From his perspective, he felt in 2005, when he left, he was never gonna come back and he sees me saying that and he’s probably like, ‘Just wait three years, you’ll feel like it’ll come back.’ I can see his point of view, but then, in turn, I’d go, ‘Motherf*cker, they didn’t fire you on your wedding day. They didn’t purposely and maliciously try to ruin a day that was supposed to be special to everybody. I don’t want to hear ‘it was a coincidence, the lawyers didn’t talk to talent relations.’ My wife asked for that time off so she could a) get married and b) go on her honeymoon. They knew. If the apology was sincere, you wouldn’t use it as a publicity stunt on Austin’s podcast.”

Oh, and by the way, you know the thing where people chant CM Punk’s name at AJ Lee? Punk officially wants you to cut that out.

“They do it when they see my wife, they seem to chant my name at her. I’ve had a couple people say they think it’s a respect thing to me. But it’s not me, it’s her. Chant her name.”

Here’s the whole podcast if you’ve got 90-minutes to spare. It’s not quite as juicy as the first one, but there’s a few good tidbits I didn’t cover here still in there…

via Fox Sports