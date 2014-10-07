CM Punk Attended His First Wrestling Show Since Breaking Up With WWE

CM Punk has been keeping fairly busy since quitting WWE earlier this year. Punk shows, hockey games and podcasts have all been on the agenda. Hell, I believe he even fit a wedding in there too. You’ll note none of this stuff involves pro wrestling, aka the thing that made people want to invite him their podcasts and red carpet events in the first place. Might have played a hand in that wedding coming together too.
Well, as anyone who’s tried to go cold turkey after a particularly shitty run of Raws knows, there’s no staying away from wrestling forever. According to several sources, CM Punk was in attendance backstage at the Ohio Valley Wrestling’s recent “Saturday Night Special” show. Why was Punk at the show? Something to do with Colt Cabana, right? Nope, actually it had something to do with one of his other random goofy friends, Cliff Compton, aka the dude on the right…
Hey, I bet Deuce wouldn’t mind you attending his shows either Punk. What about Deuce? What…about…Deuce?
Compton won the the OVW Title this Saturday in a triple threat, and Punk was likely there to support him. Punk never made an appearance in front of the crowd, and was reportedly typically CM Punk backstage, mostly only talking to Compton and OVW trailer Rip Rogers — everyone else was under orders to leave the former world champ alone. Punk of course spent some time down in OVW in 2005 and 2006 when it doubled as WWE’s developmental territory, so it was a natural place for him to resurface.
Does this mean CM Punk is returning tomorrow? Of course not, but hey, the Band-aid has been torn off. At the very least Punk seems to be past the “Wrestling? I was never a wrestler. I’m famous for my wit and good looks and nothing else” stage — we’ll see how things develop from here.
Was Punk ever actually pretending that he was popular for anything else other than wrestling? Also, I can’t believe Punk’s friends with Douche and Domino, Jesus. OVW’s pretty fucked if he’s the champion….
I thought he was famous for being the Divas Champion’s husband? That’s what people chant at him, yeah? “AJ’s Husband (clapclapclap), AJ’s Husband (clapclapclap)!”
I kinda hope one day Punk turns into “New Virgil”, just finally pisses away any goodwill he has and people just ignore him, or mock him from afar while he hounds them for $20 for some glossy photos.
What a classy, mature thing to hope for someone.
I hiiiighly doubt he will ever beg for 20 dollars for a photo. First of all he’s smart. Secondly he has “fuck you money”.
I’ll make a deal with you, Lester. You keep clamoring for Punk to return every. single. chance you get and I’ll keep talking about how much of baby he is, cool?
We get it, you adore CM Punk. You tell us all the time (well, when you’re not “policing” the comments section, anyway.)
@Stupendous Silver Hard-on oh I know. It’ll never happen, but it would be some sweet, sweet karma. The guy made all that “fuck you” money by working his ass off and building a HUGE fan base, but now that he’s outta the game he seems to treat fans like they’re a waste of his time. Can’t have it both ways, Phil.
Maybe that’s not “classy, or mature” but then again, neither is rolling your eyes when someone asks for a photo, or treating the “lower card guys” like they’re second-class citizens (or invisible). Just my take.
@Stupdendous While I hope CM Punk is happy and is doing well, I think you are greatly exaggerating how much money he made in his career. He probably only barely made over a million once or twice. And wasn’t a headliner in the WWE with a juicy contract for more than 3-4 years. He’s not John Cena. He’ll actually have to look after his money for the next 50 years of his life.
I would imagine from Summer of Punk on, Punk made multiple millions. That’s plenty of fuck you money to live quite well on.
Damn man, is this just because he left?
Isn’t he the guy who spent his whole career working with the lower card/developmental guys? As far as he’s concerned he’s retired which means he’s done with the business. Yeah it might not end up being true and yeah it’s shitty but like you just said he made all that money by working his ass off. Are you really gonna wish ill on the man because he worked hard and then when he quit, albeit not in the best way possible, he wanted some peace for a while? I’m sure once he’s fully settled into it he’ll be much more amicable in public. If not then fine fuck him whatever but don’t go wishing ill because he went to a show to watch his friend and wanted to be left alone.
He’ll be joining Lucha Underground pretty soon as Si. M. Punk.
Well played, sir.
So, what you’re saying here is… CM Punk confirmed?
Punk probably still likes wrestling. Just doesn’t like the McMahon version of it.
No one really does.
I wore a CM Punk shirt on a flight the other day, and one of the TSA agents in the security line was adamant that everything — including his marriage to AJ — is a work, leading up to the “biggest Wrestlemania surprise ever.”
I think the poor guy might be waiting a while.
He’ll be way happier than us though when it finally happens.
Well, it might be — Punk just forgot to tell WWE about the plan.
H… how does the marriage to AJ work into Punk’s Wrestlemania surprise?
Marriage to AJ on a Pole Match?
@LUNI_TUNZ I’m not sure, but if you could work “Get Married to AJ” into a plan, wouldn’t you?
When CM Punk first left I thought “Oh, that sucks” but I quickly found that I didn’t really miss him. There’s so much else in wrestling to look at, I just didn’t miss him. Especially since we were in the rise of Daniel Bryan at the time.
Departures of big names is just something that happens. We got used to Rock and Austin being gone. We got used to Edge being gone. Why is CM Punk so different? Is it because he simply walked away instead of being forced out or moving on to a new step of his career?
If he comes back, cool. If not, cool. But I’m not going to squee! everytime he shows up at anything involving wrestling.
Oh, and as a Louisville resident, having Cliff Compton as the OVW champ is not a big shocker. OVW is certainly a shadow of a shadow of what it once was.
I don’t follow wrestling super closely, so I’m not sure how to feel about CM Punk. I’ve no problem with him leaving WWE for various reasons, but it seems like he’s actually a dick in real life? Sad.
Based on Punk’s career, the next stop would be an ECW revival show.
Do people still do those?
so he’s showing up at TNA’s next run of manhattan center shows?
So hard to believe not every wrassler is Hogan and that some are just average dudes who want to be left alone.
Amazing isn’t it?
Fans: “Hogan can’t let go of the spotlight! Why won’t he go away? I hate that asshole!”
Fans: “Punk doesn’t want to be in the spotlight. Why won’t he come back? I hate that asshole!”
Amen x1000000
The difference is that Hogan didn’t whine and cry about not being a big star, then quit when the storylines didn’t go his way.
CM Punk may have worked hard to get to the top, but he quit working very hard once he got there and things did’t go exactly the way he wanted them to.
…and I am no fan of Hulk Hogan.