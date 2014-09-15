CM Punk Went To Riot Fest And All We Got Was This Lousy Blog Post

Riot Fest happened in Chicago this weekend, so of course former WWE Champion CM Punk was there. The intensely private Punk, a man who refuses the spotlight and just wants to be left alone, got on stage to sing backup vocals for the Bouncing Souls.

Via mattknicks:

The good news? He still looks and dresses the same.

Punk’s got a long history with the Bouncing Souls. He’s introduced them in concert and used ‘Night Train’ as his entrance theme for his final Ring Of Honor match. Also, his one friend likes them a lot.