CM Punk Went To Riot Fest And All We Got Was This Lousy Blog Post

Riot Fest happened in Chicago this weekend, so of course former WWE Champion CM Punk was there. The intensely private Punk, a man who refuses the spotlight and just wants to be left alone, got on stage to sing backup vocals for the Bouncing Souls.
Via mattknicks:
The good news? He still looks and dresses the same.
Punk’s got a long history with the Bouncing Souls. He’s introduced them in concert and used ‘Night Train’ as his entrance theme for his final Ring Of Honor match. Also, his one friend likes them a lot.
he quit singing just before the final chorus.
I thought he left half way through when he found out he was not getting to sing solo.
Not a big loss, he was phoning it in before he walked away from the mic.
@Twinkie The Kid +1111
#FREEGENERICO
Yeah, well you know, we’re doing pretty well too. Our new guy has longer, more luxurious black hair than you ever did! And, you know, he’s got a couple of good moves. A couple. A few. He can count them with his hands. Hand… Do you still think about… us?
Can’t wait for a not-so-subtle blog post from a friend of his complaining about how vicious fans tried to shake his hand and gift him bars of solid gold at Riot Fest.
Love the Bouncing Souls, really regretting not making the trip to Riotfest since it is basically “AsymmetricDizzy: The Teenage Years”.
Back on (tangential) point, at what point do Punk’s friends start being like, “dude, you’re a nobody. your claim to fame is you USED TO BE a pro wrestler, it doesn’t get much more irrelevant than that”
Yeah. But you know he’s also a millionaire. So yeah, thats kinda a big deal too.
Plus, you know, it’s hard to feel like a loser when you got to bed with AJ most nights.
I work in music and I know so many people in my industry who love pro wrestling. Of course, they’re all CM Punk fans. Punk knows the guy’s backstage at these music festivals are gonna know who he is, they’re stoked and he’s stoked. “Used to” is unimportant. Punk’s got it made in the shade. He’s also teased that he may be starting a podcast and/or a band. I assume he’s just waiting for the right time for everything to be finally settled with WWE before moving on with his life.
Ugh I’m so conflicted on all of this. I don’t BLAME him for leaving I guess, I would probably be pissed to if Dave Bautista was getting the main event and I wasn’t. He’s arguably a top 15-20 guy EVER in a wrestling ring. Plus, in all of his post-interviews he seems like a genuinely charming, funny guy that’s also kind of a douche (like me!).
But still, man, what the fuck. You can’t say you want to be private and then go out and do a BUNCH of public shit. You can’t want to not be a celebrity and want no one to know about your wedding, but do Nerdist, and sing backup for Bouncing Souls, and host conventions or whatever. He strikes me as a guy that just wants to do whatever he wants but then gets SUPER MAD when people don’t follow his made up rules about his private life.
Dude you are famous. You can’t just become UNfamous, especially when you do things like sue the company because you are in a video game. You simultaneously mock the fans who want you to come back to wrestling while enjoying the perks of your fame that is in large part because of those fans support.
And in reflection, you could have finished your goddamn contract. You probably would have gotten in the Triple Threat if you stayed, and wrestling HHH at Mania isn’t the worst thing in the world if that’s what you got. If you aren’t gonna do that because you’re hurt or burntout or whatever, you can make an appearance and explain it, one time, and then everything will be over. Instead you refuse to talk about it which leads to speculation. Then you make fun of people that speculate.
Dude is just really starting to get to me.
+1
But when he comes back, he’s going to be the biggest heel ever, and entirely because of the way he left. He’ll play it up, own it, and fans will actually boo him out of buildings because it’s true to life. The only way to be an actual heel in 2014 is to be a piece of dog shit in real life, it seems, and Punk’s well on his way there.
Punk strikes me as the Bret Hart of this generation in the sense that he truly believes his own hype. He’s his own biggest mark. Dude, it’s a business. Make as much money as you can, while you can, and then bail if you want.
Remember a few years ago with his pipe bomb? He was going to change the industry, single-handed. He helped all of ONE person, and that person was CM Punk. He’s that typical kid in high school who is anti-authority, has all these GRAND PLANS to change the world, but when he’s actually in a position to do that, he helps only himself. It’s not necessarily a bad character trait, but it does show a lot about who he is.
I made it to this point a while ago. I actually ate a fair bit of shit from people for being down on him and “taking the side of a corporation” as late as four to six months after he left. I think a fair number of people still buy into the “rebel” act and don’t really care about the realities of contracts, fulfilling your obligations and so on. Speculation on my part, but I think a fair number of people are of the mind that WWE sucks – they vary in quality, of course, but we’re talking the people who think they do nothing right – and are happy to see someone get over on them.
“He’s arguably a top 15-20 guy EVER in a wrestling ring.”
Nope. Not even “arguably.”
But I agree with the rest of what you said. Although I still wish it was all an elaborate ruse so when he comes back he can turn to be the heeliest heel that ever heeled like @The Bob Newhart Foundation said, but there’s only about 0.01% chance of that being true at this point.
Also, the never ending CM Punk chants during any time AJ is on + that being the reason why Itami cannot use the G2S in WWE is infuriating.
There is no way he can be the heeliest heel that ever heeled. HHH and Stephanie have been holding that spot down lately so maybe he joins the Authority? The best way to heel is to not give the people what they want, or prevent them from getting it somehow. The people want Cena to “turn heel.” He stays super face and super cena, they boo him. They want Cena out of the main event picture, he stays in it. So anyone who comes into the picture is hailed as a possible conqueror. Cena is talking in the ring, Cult of Personality or This Fire Still Burns hits and the crowd will go ape shit and pop so hard. Or even an old school run in.
Punk is perma-over like Jericho and The Rock. No matter what they do, people remember how good they were in the past, even at heeling, and that is what they are cheered for. The last time I remember Punk being booed legitimately was the Straight Edge Society. And at that time he was still working upper midcard.
The reality that I see, is that if you are in the main event picture and your name isnt John Cena, you will be cheered. No matter how good you are heeling. This is the main reason I see for Cena turning legitimate heel. It fixes the broken heel/face dynamic in the main event. Sure you can point to the douchey things that faces do to be “cool,” but for me, the biggest problem is that because Cena is still there, because Cena is still boring and still Super Cena, adult fans will cheer for ANYONE who is in a match with him that shows a hint of personality or the possibility of taking his place. Despite the fact that we all know, barring an injury, that it isnt happening.
I think he has to come back to a program with a guy like Daniel Bryan where he screws him over and joins up with Authority or something and completely sells out. Even Flair started to get cheer being the “cool heel” and he was one of the originators of that archetype.
He’s going to find the DISRESPECTFUL ASSHOLE who shared this photo and PUNCH THEM IN THE FACE!
…or at least talk about it on Twitter using CAPITAL LETTERS!
Maybe the Bella Twins are in charge of his Twitter account.
Anyone else here thinks Punk drinks beer & wears Adidas now, too?
Man quits job he dislikes, still enjoys previous hobbies and interests. BURN HIM AT THE STAKE, THE HYPOCRITE
I don’t know. Dude seems happy. It’s hard to get mad about someone giving up on the rat race and enjoying their wealth instead of grinding away in the endless pursuit of more wealth.
So if you quit WWE they make you go to a Bouncing Souls concert? Those inhumane bastrards.
Always will love Punk. If anything I’m inspired to get paid doing what I love, stop when I want to and save my money so I could enjoy my life.