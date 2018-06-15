Cody Rhodes Ranked His Top Five Wrestlers In The World

YouTube

When Cody Rhodes left WWE, he was clear with his expectations — grow as a professional and wrestle some of the best in the world.

He talked about not accepting hearing the words “undercard” after spending significant time in his self-professed “sad clown” gimmick, Stardust.

Just short of two years since he left Vince McMahon’s wrestling organization, Rhodes has self-funded (with the Young Bucks) a sold-out 10,000-seat show and is coming off one of the best rivalries in recent wrestling history against Kenny Omega. He’s also had one Ring of Honor world title run and is setting his sights on a second.