Conan Reviews ‘WWE 2K14’ For Clueless Gamer. This Will End In Fire.

“He looks like Louis CK crossed with Bart Simpson.”
Conan O’Brien is back for another edition of his ongoing Clueless Gamer segments on Conan. This time, he and Aaron Bleyaert (“fired from the show two years ago, still hangs around”) play WWE 2K14. It starts off on a high note: the game uses a public domain rendition of the National Anthem as its intro music, so of course Conan makes Blayaert stand up and they cover their hearts. (To be fair, it’s the only music from the game TBS could afford to clear for broadcast.)
The cost-cutting measures of WWE 2K14 don’t stop there. With amazing graphics straight out of 2006 and a custom-made avatar fit for a N64 game, WWE 2K14 seems to be a copypaste of previous versions, with a few details changed to slap a 2014 label on it. Hey, it works for Madden.
Be sure to stay for the second half, when Conan designs a wrestler based on his own manly physique (not the one pictured above) and fights The Rock in a ring surrounded by fire.
And the way he rates this game is the best method so far, although Blayaert may disagree.
Via Team Coco
Pretty sure the other guy was fighting for him.
When he did his ring walk I laughed so hard I stopped making sound.
Finally! It’s been so long since the last time he did one of these segments i was getting worried he was done with them.
Sheamus is like the evolved Pokemon version of Conan
+1
The other guy wasn’t pressing any buttons or anything, and when he said “Oh wow you are doing some pretty advanced moves!” I lost interest. They could have done a tag match against the CPU as a big guy and a diva for wittier quips from Conan while he got pummeled by a hot chick and been saved by his faithful aid. And I realize I have put too much thought into this so :(
Dude….it’s a late night comedy sketch, I think it’s okay to let him win.
Those chairs looked like they hurt; especially the second one, which didn’t seem to even break.
I really hope that when the wrestlers come back to Conan’s show in the future, they remember this. But continuity in a WWE universe is scarce at best
Then again that goes for latenight TV in general too lol. How many latenight hosts make fun of Miley, the Kardashians, Snookie etc and call them useless, trashy, talentless…and then when those same celebs are guests on their show a month later they’re raving about how amazing the new project they’re working on is.