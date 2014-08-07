Conan Said A Tearful Goodbye To Laid Off WWE Wrestlers

It’s been a hard few weeks for WWE. They’re losing money and making budget cuts, gutting 7% of the staff. So far we’ve lost Ricardo Rodriguez, a handful of developmental talents and a tenured timekeeper with the promise of more to come.

Conan brought several of the laid off WWE Superstars onto his show so they could say a formal, final goodbye, and it was touching. Even I’ve never heard of a few of these guys. Pretty sure that first one’s Bastion Booger’s kid, though.

(I’ll be honest, I was hoping Captain Comic would show up and have everyone assume he was part of the joke.)

