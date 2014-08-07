Conan Said A Tearful Goodbye To Laid Off WWE Wrestlers

It’s been a hard few weeks for WWE. They’re losing money and making budget cuts, gutting 7% of the staff. So far we’ve lost Ricardo Rodriguez, a handful of developmental talents and a tenured timekeeper with the promise of more to come.
Conan brought several of the laid off WWE Superstars onto his show so they could say a formal, final goodbye, and it was touching. Even I’ve never heard of a few of these guys. Pretty sure that first one’s Bastion Booger’s kid, though.
(I’ll be honest, I was hoping Captain Comic would show up and have everyone assume he was part of the joke.)
TNA is already in talks to sign half of them.
carlito was the precursor to the puerto rican vegan, right?
I can’t be the only one that read “Conan said a tearful goodbye” in the headline and thought it meant someone was getting told to peel his grapes and toss his salad?
Puerto Rican Vegan looks like he would be a great Rosebud.
Muchos Gatos!
I’m not going to watch the video, but I believe I can safely assume Conan didn’t make it through without his “nerds have glasses and wear pocket protectors” bit that hasn’t been relevant to nerds or to comedy since 1983?
he’s nothing if not consistent
Hey I’m pretty sure that’s Teddy Hart in the banner pic
I-RON RE-CLUSE *CLAP CLAP CLAPCLAPCLAP*
Battle Cat was really ahead of his time; they should’ve had him manage Paco Muchos Gatos; WWE didn’t push him right.
Nick Mundy in the house!
Albert Del Rio just released about 5 minutes ago according to WWE.com.
So long Dos Caras.