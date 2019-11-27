Corey Graves Apologized For His Tweet About Mauro Ranallo

As you probably know, during NXT TakeOver WarGames on Saturday, Corey Graves tweeted an obvious veiled insult to his fellow WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo. According to Dave Meltzer, that upset Ranallo enough that he decided not to participate in Survivor Series . Graves initially reacted to this series of events mainly by calling Meltzer a liar , but Meltzer stood by his story.

On the new episode of his WWE podcast, After The Bell, Graves finally offered a public apology for the initial tweet, although he does it in the vaguest terms possible (transcript courtesy of 411Media):

“What’s up, everybody? Welcome to After The Bell, I am Corey Graves. A ton to get to this week as we do every week but before we go any further, on a personal note, I needed to address something. This past Saturday, during the ‘Takeover: WarGames’ event, I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize.”

He didn’t mention Mauro by name, and spends a lot of time insisting that he didn’t mean anything by it, but it’s better than nothing, one supposes. Hopefully he has also reached out to Ranallo privately.