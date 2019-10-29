“Corey Graves‘ new podcast, After the Bell, is the first show on WWE’s podcast network, and the Smackdown announcer has been promoting it with various media outlets. As someone who works for WWE and is able to get exclusive interviews with talent, Graves promised in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he’s, “going to give an honest view of WWE and outside WWE. I’m looking to give a different perspective and give the point of view from within the machine.”

Another statement in the same interview, however, makes it look like After the Bell will really be, like the new WWE talk show The Bump, another outlet for the perspective of the machine, as one might expect from an official WWE podcast hosted by a current WWE announcer. Graves shared his and what he describes as the roster’s perspective on the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, the latest in WWE’s series of shows funded by the Saudi royal family: