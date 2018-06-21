Ronda Rousey has no shortage of women to feud with in the WWE, but it looks like her original nemesis from mixed martial arts wants to horn her way into the action as well. UFC featherweight champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino and Rousey spent five years throwing barbs at each other through the press, but a superfight between the two never ended up materializing. Now Cyborg is offering to cross over to the WWE to help current Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss protect herself from Rousey.
Bliss gained the ire of Rousey by interrupting the soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer’s title match against Nia Jax at the 2018 Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Rousey was seconds away from locking in an armbar and winning the title, only to have Bliss steal the belt with the MITB suitcase she had won earlier that evening. That led to Rousey storming the ring at the next RAW, beating on Bliss and referees so badly that she was given a 30 day suspension.
If Cyborg has her way, Bliss will be ready for Rousey when she returns.
Bliss sounded more than willing to accept her help, adding the hashtag #ChampsHelpingChamps.
