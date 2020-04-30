Curtis Axel Is The Latest Superstar Released From WWE

Add another name to the deluge of talent let go by WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic as the company announced that former Intercontinental and two-time Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released. And starting this moment … from now … from this moment on … this’ll be the moment … starting now … of the Revelation … of McGillicutty.

WWE released the following statement, which I think really touches on the difficult emotions that come with releasing the grandson of a wrestling legend and the son of a WWE Hall of Famer: