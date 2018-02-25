Blazers Star Damian Lillard Offered Up Lots Of Strong Wrestling Takes On Twitter

02.25.18 4 Comments

There’s no shortage of reasons to love Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. He’s a perpetually underrated NBA talent (dude has scored 197 points in his last 5 contests, the most by any NBA player over that span this season), he’s proven more skilled on the mic than your average athlete with a rap career and on Sunday we got to embrace the magic that is Damian Lillard: Wrestling Enthusiast.

The All-Star point guard fielded a number of wrestling questions on Twitter and pro graps fans were taken into the mind of Lillard’s wrestling fandom. The Oregon alum was asked for his Mt. Rushmore of wrestlers and it happily obliged. Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker all made the cut with Bret Hart and The Rock popping up as honorable mentions.

