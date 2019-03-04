Why Dana Warrior Reportedly Got Her New Job, And More News On Women In WWE Creative

03.04.19 2 hours ago

WWE

News broke last week that Dana Warrior has joined WWE’s backstage Creative department, where she’s currently shadowing writers and getting the lay of the land. That inspired a lot of people to ask why Dana was chosen for a such a role, when she seems to have little relevant experience and WWE employs so few women in a creative capacity. Dana Warrior, as her unusual name implies, is best known as the widow of the Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who passed away in 2014. Dana has long been a prominent part of WWE’s charity efforts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBetsy KelsoDana WarriorWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 33 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP