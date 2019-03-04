Why Dana Warrior Reportedly Got Her New Job, And More News On Women In WWE Creative

WWE

News broke last week that Dana Warrior has joined WWE’s backstage Creative department, where she’s currently shadowing writers and getting the lay of the land. That inspired a lot of people to ask why Dana was chosen for a such a role, when she seems to have little relevant experience and WWE employs so few women in a creative capacity. Dana Warrior, as her unusual name implies, is best known as the widow of the Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who passed away in 2014. Dana has long been a prominent part of WWE’s charity efforts.