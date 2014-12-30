Daniel Bryan Just Announced He’s Returning To WWE At The Royal Rumble

We really thought this was going to be a retirement headline.
Since mounting injuries caused him to step away from WWE in June, the story of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan has been, “when’s he coming back?” There’ve been conflicting reports all year; some people said he’d be back soon, while others said he could be gone for another year.
On Monday afternoon, Bryan tweeted this and got everybody worried:
And per an announcement made on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, we now know the answer. Bryan got choked up talking about the passing of his father, being away from WWE for the second half of 2014 and how doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong.
A lot will be written about this — by us, especially — but for now, our only advice is to take long, deep breaths and weigh the value of a man’s physical health and happiness (and existence, frankly) against his entertainment value. For longtime fans, the man gave us almost 15 years of top shelf pro wrestling. If his time has to be now, at least he went out on top main-eventing WrestleMania, winning the WWE Championship and getting married to a model.
Good God I’m glad we don’t have to end the story there. Daniel Bryan is ready to compete, and will return to action at the 2015 Royal Rumble. This is how I feel right now:
I haven’t really felt like YESing for the past six months. I feel like I can YES again.
Best wrestling news of the year.
Holy fuck this was put up fast. Honestly, I’m kind of apathetic about the situation. Its cool that Bryan is going to be in the Rumble, and if he wins there will be a great Mania match between him and Lesnar, but honestly, we’ve already seen Bryan go through Hell, and be the underdog that won the title at Mania. The story already happened, and I don’t have the same enthusiasm as I did before hand.
Agreed. But on the other hand, I’d like to see him get to run with it at least for a LITTLE bit. I’d certainly much rather see him in the spot than Reigns.
I would mark out soooo hard though if Bryan beat Lesnar at WM. Doing what Cena couldn’t…or even the Undertaker.
He really had me going
Me too!
We’re all Kane right now!
*the Kane in the picture. Just to clarify
Let me go find a Ron Paul bumper sticker…
It’s certainly been a hard-fart fight for Bryan.
You mean, you haven’t had sex with a mannequin? pfft, Liar.
@Jeans Ambrose Yo, He said Kane not HHH.
So unbelievably happy right now.
I really, really want D-Bry to pull out the win in the Rumble. Lesnar vs Bryan? Now that would be a killer match. Ten times better than Reigns vs Lesnar.
I’m not going to get my hopes up, though; WWE could easily be super stubborn about Reigns winning.
Oh Thank God!
I think speak from everyone when I say YES YES YES
Wow. Haven’t watched in weeks and had no idea this was happening tonight. Kicking myself for missing it live. Royal Rumble just became must watch for me. Guess I’ll re-up my WWE Network subscription.
I needed this news today. Today was kinda rough.
Sorry to hear that.
Sorry to hear it wrestlebro, hope things get better.
I hope tomorrow is better! YES! YES! YES!
Can’t wait for wrestling to be good again outside of the magical NXT bubble.
Now I feel like if someone else wins the Rumble, they will get shit on like Dave did. Let’s do it. Bryan v Lesnar, WM 31. Heyman threatens that Brock will end Bryan for good if he doesn’t give up his match. Bryan faces off against Goliath. Let’s fucking do it.
Or I can keep not watching Raw because Reigns wins again. But at least he’ll look strong.
Ambrose or Ziggler could win it and maybe not get shit on but Reigns? In PHILLY? Nah, he’d get the Batista treatment easily. Let him beat Rusev and run the midcard and develop as US Champ, learn to hoss it up from Sheamus and Cesaro and Rusev. Give us someone we love and make me want to watch Raw again, please.
Am I weird that I already want Rollins to cash in on Daniel to get mega heat?
And … what championship would Rollins be winning if he did … ?
I just skipped right to the Daniel Bryan Wrestlemania victory we all hope for.
been dreaming about all this since like MITB! Bryan facing Lesnar, Rollins cashing in and us having Bryan/Rollins for months! still can’t believe it’s actually happening.
bryan hitting that “NO” gave me the “Bryan hits corner missile Dropkick on Rollins” feelings. How do I make an entire video clip my avatar?
I’m assuming this is a ploy to get views for the Rumble.
Because a Bryan surprise return was the obvious choice..
This was definitely to get interest in the Rumble and there is no real way WWE lets him win. But we have to hope. We have to…BO-LIEVE!
@Axiel why not?
I’m thinking more pre actively stopping the Philly fans from shouting NO! for an hour or however long until he entered the match
@BurnsyFan66 They are set on Reigns and despite all this talk of them considering someone else, I doubt they change their plans. Reigns is getting the ball at WM 31 and it will be ungodly levels of boring. Keep in mind, Vince is stubborn as all hell and he still runs the show.
i’m glad that he’s not retiring just yet. he’s got a long life ahead of him.
BUT GODDAMMIT. COULDN’T HE KEEP THIS A SECRET UNTIL HE ENTERED THE RUMBLE? it would have been SO MUCH GODDAMN BETTER. (sorry. all caps. i’m just happy about this. but again, could have waited until entry #30 in next year’s rumble!)
I get what you’re saying, and you’re not wrong, but they need the Network buys at this point. Surprise entrants will probably be relegated to nostalgia acts…but whatever! That’s still cool!
+1 for everything you just said autumnpunk. I wrote a similar diatribe below.
This is to get us used to the idea of Bryan being eliminated. If he pulled a surprise run in and lost, Batista’s treatment would seem like child’s play in comparison to what that Philly crowd will do to him.
+1 for the diatribe I wrote below.
Awesome insight. I’ll take your suggestion into consideration.
I mean … this is wonderful news and all … but god damn. Is anything a surprise anymore in wrasslin’? He should’ve just had his music hit as the 30th entrant to the Royal Rumble.
This is the problem with the WWE today. Zero storytelling. Zero suspense. Zero … anything. I remember CONSTANTLY being surprised by what happened at PPVs and on Raw shows. Fuck, even Sunday Night Heat had surprises now and again. I get why he wanted to do that and come out and address the fans, blah blah blah, but fuck man, keep this shit a secret til the Rumble.
General fans don’t like surprises. Or anything that makes them have to think about things.
At least that’s what I assume Vince believes.
He shows up at #30 and shows over.
I for one am glad he wasn’t a surprise participant in the Royal Rumble, that means who is gonna win it isn’t so obvious. That’s the suspense and surprise you are looking for.
The WWE is so star-deprived right now that it’s much more important for him to be a known quantity than a surprise going into the Rumble.
After the announcement, but before the segment ended, I really thought Bryan was going to get the Umaga/Rey Mysterio treatment. Glad he didn’t. of course.
Thia Stuff is one of the hottest models in the circuit, though. And think about the implications about Stuff’s criticisms of modern ontology. Incredibly enough, the positions taken by language isolate supporters have not been in vain. I can’t see through the smoke screen sometimes, but thank that fucking lucky fuck Yeshua for personality disorders.
I’m glad he’s back. The main roster is anemic to the point I pray Randy Orton comes back… Randy Fuckin Orton!!!
But every year for the Royal Rumble, you can always narrow the winner down to 3-5 guys… and that just sucks. Now DB just used up one of those spots!
Maybe it’s never surprising. Probably not since Hacksaw won it. Hogan got a couple. HBK got a couple. Austin got a couple. The Rock. Edge. Batista. And so on.
You could claim Del Rio and Sheaumus were upsets, but they were poised to be the breakout guys in those respective years. You can’t tell me they weren’t favorites.
Anyway, out of 30 guys, one of these will win:
1. Daniel Bryan
2. John Cena
3. Roman Reigns
4. Sheamus (returning)
5. Randy Orton (returning)
It’s all bullshit and I fuckin hate that they turned my favorite PPV into a WrestleMania main event advertisement!
And fuck DB too for stealing Sami Zayn’s Royal Rumble entry, cause he woulda won it this year.
The Rumble has been a WM main event advertisement for over twenty years now.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside …I know.
Guess I’m just longing for the days when I was a little kid and thought Smash from Demolition might have a chance to win :(
@BurnsyFan66 I guess I should be glad for still being a kid and still hoping someone like, I don’t know, Mizdow maybe, has a chance to win.
The Sheamus win was the bullshit “Everyone KNOWS Jericho is ganna win, so lets swerve em!”
Which ended up backfiring and almost ruining the build to Jericho/Punk.
@themosayat well, that’s the thing right? A lot of us would like to see names like Mizdow, Ziggler, Ambrose, Cesaro… to win.
But Daniel Bryan coming back just reduces their chances (almost exponentially).
Again, I’m glad he’s back. I’m just not happy about the Rumble impact and the bets I plan on setting with fellow commenters like yourself. I’m giving 100-1 odds on your boy Mizdow btw. 1,000-1 on that Bunny that hangs with Adam Rose – that’s where the real moneys at!
Seriously, Ambrose and Ziggler have legit shots at winning the Rumble, too.
Lesnar’s contract is rumored to be up before Wrestlemania and they just burned another TV appearance.
Maybe Rollins cashes in at the Rumble and Ambrose gets his redemption at Mania?
As for Ziggler, dude could win and be set up as the ultimate underdog going against the Authority’s return.
“Big” John Studd said “Hi!” well he would but his legs work less than The Great Khali’s so…
spoilers!
My Rumble Ideas
Final Five: Bryan, Ziggler, Reigns, Rusev, Cody Rhodes (Stardust is eliminated early by Golddust, Cody comes back out as himself and eliminates Golddust)
Reigns and Rusev eliminate each other, setting up US Title match at Mania.
Ziggler eliminates Cody setting up an eventual Ziggler/Cody/Goldy IC Title Match at Mania.
Ziggler and Bryan square off and have a fast and furious exchange that leads to Bryan winning.
Lesnar comes out and Destroys Bryan (After having reDestroyed Cena)
Mania:
Lesnar/Bryan
Ziggler/Goldust/Cody
Reigns/Rusev
My boy, D-Bry, right tha’.
Jr was an asshole back in his M’s days though.
Good now push roman Reigns as far down as you can please :)
(Gonna quit with the Yo) You’re gonna get hella pissed when he gets eliminated by The Usos 30 seconds in. (Legit question, if Reigns and The Usos never job then who’s going over?)
Daniel Bryan makes everything better, just by being Daniel Bryan.
Seth Rollins gets an assist for some slithery heelin’.
Good lord is he still over or what. Great news.
…am I the only person here legit concerned about whether he’s ready to come back? WWE has a long history of pressuring performers to return when they’re not physically recovered from surgery or still actually NEED surgery, and info about Bryan’s physical condition has been sparse at best and contradictory at worst. The Network is underperforming, and they desperately need star power heading into 2015… have they just pulled a “you can get more surgery in the summer” card on him? How are we going to know? Let’s face it, Bryan will probably try to go like he’s 100% even if he’s 40%…
I’m hella worried about Daniel Bryan getting injured again but trust that he never wants to be in the situation where he is injured for a long period of time. I’m sure he’ll be okay :)
Yeah, I didn’t want to say it but that was my concern too. But, I think the guy has a good head on his shoulders and wouldn’t risk his career.
Hey Vince, you hear that crowd?
Turn your hearing aid up.
“Did you say book Roman Reigns and John Cena to be Champions of everything ever for the next 50 years? Well if you say so.”
“Damn Millienals. You’ll like what I say you like. Now here’s Adrian Neville in a 70 year old cartoon character mask. Because ears.”
I wish they could keep secrets still. Also I wish they never wasted a POP that coulda been more emotional than when he was RAW GM. He came off to me as a little asshole that episode. That said I hope they don’t have Ziggler or anyone gaining momentum eliminated him because that would really kill all the progress made since Bryans been gone.
this went up so quick I’m assuming BS also had a NO! Daniel Bryan is retiring article written and ready to go. And I’d love to read it.
I’m going to call Brandon “Glenn Stroud” from now on.
(My initial thought was to call him Brandon Jacobs, but that name is already associated with a shitty, fat running back, and I wouldn’t put Brandon down like that.)
Anyways, fantastic news! I must admit, I welled up a tad when Bryan welled up talking about his dad and the doctors not knowing what was wrong and calling Edge for advice. At that point, I thought he really was retiring.
It’s amazing that he got to announce this to the fans on RAW because he does genuinely care about them and it did make me so happy to see it, but wouldn’t it have been better if this happened at Royal Rumble?
Best and most productive day at the university yet, traveling to my home town tonight to spend the holidays with my family, and now I find out that my favorite wrestler is coming back for sure and it’s gonna be soon on an epic stage.
To quote a famous poet of our times: “Today was a good day.”
YES!
I was in the audience and that was my best WWE Live experience since Mania
Daniel Bryan is not a great actor, which is why he’s so great when he’s speaking from the heart. It’s part of why he connects so much with the fans: because he (at least gives the impression) that he cares. I got teary-eyed and pumped when he said he was coming back.
Simply put….. YES.
WWE is doing its damnedest to murder my love of wrestling, but D-Bry and NXT keep bringing me back. YES!
So, The Authority puts Bryan in #1, right? Or maybe #2 for super troll?
#1 is Reigns, cause he really needs to look strong
It’s great that he’s coming back. He’s desperately needed, but I’d have sprung this at the Rumble: Either have him come out at No. 1 or No. 30.
I had this spoiled for me on Facebook before the show aired here, and was too happy to even be slightly annoyed.
YES! YES! YES!