Shinsuke Nakamura Teased A Dream Match With Daniel Bryan After He Was Cleared

#WWE
03.20.18 1 hour ago 5 Comments

YouTube

Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared by WWE doctors to return to in-ring action, as the company announced on Tuesday.

The news brought excitement to most everyone in the WWE universe, as we have all felt somewhat robbed of one of the great wrestlers for the past two years. Bryan has been adamant about returning to the ring, but WWE has had concerns about letting him back in due to his concussion history. Wrestling fans have been torn between wanting Bryan back in the ring, but also understanding how serious an issue concussions are and not wanting him to risk long-term, serious health problems.

By clearing him, WWE seems to indicate that Bryan is in good health and considering how careful they have been with him the optimistic view is that Bryan really is healthy and able to compete, which is the best of both worlds. After the initial panic of “OH MY GOD DANIEL BRYAN IS BACK!” the sentiment quickly shifted to thinking about all the incredible matchups he can have with guys we’ve always said, “man, he’d be great in a match with Daniel Bryan.”

That also happened to be the thought Shinsuke Nakamura, who will be having a DREAM MATCH™ with A.J. Styles at WrestleMania, as he fired off a tweet about how now another DREAM MATCH™ can become reality in the near future against Bryan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSDaniel BryanSHINSUKE NAKAMURAWWEWWE SMACKDOWN

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP