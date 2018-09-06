Daniel Bryan Has Reportedly Signed A New WWE Contract

Daniel Bryan’s contract with WWE was set to run up at the beginning of September, and for awhile there were rumblings that the formerly retired superstar could test the waters of free agency.

That will not be happening, and we’ve known for some time that Bryan was focused on getting a new deal done, having mentioned on The Sam Roberts Podcast that there was a “90 percent” chance of him re-signing. In an August interview with Fox Sports Australia’s Max Laughton, he explained the delay on him signing was due to them working out some of the finer details, as this was the first time he hired a lawyer to look over the contract to ensure things like days traveling and other things.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and on WOR, Bryan has put ink to paper on a new deal and it’s simply a matter of when WWE will make things official (via Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co).

This is good news for WWE fans, as we’ve just started to see Bryan really ramp back up in his return and a new deal figures to allow him to once again compete for the company’s top titles. At Hell in a Cell, Bryan will compete in a mixed tag match with wife Brie Bella against The Miz and Maryse, with another PPV match against The Miz set for the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. After that, which may close this latest chapter in his feud with Miz, we can hopefully see him re-enter the WWE Championship picture.

