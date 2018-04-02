Daniel Bryan’s Second Comeback Match Has Already Been Announced

04.02.18

Everyone is extremely excited that Daniel Bryan is back. Fans are excited, the company is excited, and you better believe Daniel Bryan himself is the most excited of all. Since being cleared to return to in-ring action a couple of weeks ago, Bryan has already caught a beatdown and thrown some hands, and has used his nebulous General Manager abilities to book himself in a match at WrestleMania 34.

It’s still unclear how heavy a schedule Bryan will be working after his comeback begins in New Orleans, but it’s reported to be similar to how often we see Randy Orton. Which is a lot! And again, everyone is very excited about him being back.

To that end, WWE is SO excited about it that they just went ahead and let everyone know via WWE.com that Bryan will be back in action at least one more time in April, and that’s just super fine by us.

