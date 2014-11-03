Daniel Bryan’s Halloween Costume Explains Why You Never See Him On Raw

Pro Wrestling Editor
11.03.14 24 Comments

Have you been having trouble finding Daniel Bryan on WWE programming? Me too, but at least now we have an explanation.

Check out D-Bry’s Halloween costume, courtesy of Brie Bella’s Instagram.

If you need confirmation that Brie is the evil twin, remember that her sister dressed up as Veronica Corningstone in an Anchorman couples costume. Meanwhile, here’s Brie looking like Lisa Ann walked into a Party City and bought the first thing she saw.

Somebody find him and get him back on TV.

