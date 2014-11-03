Daniel Bryan’s Halloween Costume Explains Why You Never See Him On Raw

Have you been having trouble finding Daniel Bryan on WWE programming? Me too, but at least now we have an explanation.
Check out D-Bry’s Halloween costume, courtesy of Brie Bella’s Instagram.
If you need confirmation that Brie is the evil twin, remember that her sister dressed up as Veronica Corningstone in an Anchorman couples costume. Meanwhile, here’s Brie looking like Lisa Ann walked into a Party City and bought the first thing she saw.
Somebody find him and get him back on TV.
I thought “never being on RAW” meant he went as CM Punk.
//misses AJ as Harley Quinn
If you’re going as couples Where’s Waldo and one of you isn’t the wizard, you’re doing it wrong.
Or the evil Wally, Odlaw! He was the best.
You’re doing it wrong D-Bry. Dress up as The American Dragon and show people in the streets how much of a badass you are!
Jake Long?
“Meanwhile, here’s Brie looking like Lisa Ann walked into a Party City and bought the first thing she saw.”
Jerry Lawler chuckled. Then threw up a little in his mouth when he realized how old Lisa Ann is.
Summer Rae is going to get her own post, right? She did go as AJ Lee, afterall.
Pictures?
Brie Bella rockin’ the most face-destroying hipster glasses she could find.
Why don’t Americans like the name Wally?
It’s too close to Willy, you tea-drinking fruitcup.
It’s Where’s Wally, you hotdog gargling grease-pits.
Posing in the ring with Hogan was the start of all of Bryan’s troubles. I’m now convinced Hogan put a heat-stealing curse on him.
Hogan is past the point of stealing anyone’s heat, though. That’s Cena’s schtick now.
Its if like Waldo pulled a Dexter and retreated to the woods and became a lumberjack.
Next time the Yes Movement occupies the ring, they’d all better be dressed like Waldo. I still haven’t found him in that final puzzle.
The couples costume is suppose to be Waldo and Carmen Sandiego.
Nikki Bella is the only Bella who can really compare to Lisa Ann. /boob joke