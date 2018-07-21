YouTube

After Daniel Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 to become a double champion, Brock Lesnar’s return to the organization was thrown into overdrive. The former UFC heavyweight champ and current WWE Universal title holder stormed the Octagon, shoving Cormier and challenging him to a fight.

Lesnar will be eligible to return to the UFC in January, and the longest-reigning world champ in WWE history will almost certainly take full advantage of that opportunity.

Assuming Lesnar doesn’t lose his WWE Universal championship at SummerSlam in August, there’s a possibility the Beast Incarnate could make his walk to the Octagon with a WWE title around his waist. With the lines effectively blurred between what’s real and fake, WWE and UFC have developed an odd partnership in recent months ,and that simply doesn’t sit well with die-hard cage-fighting fans.