UFC’s Daniel Cormier Might Be Angling For A WWE Job

04.20.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is gearing up for a heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic, and the winner of that match may very well end up fighting Brock Lesnar, if and when the current WWE Universal Champion returns to the UFC octagon. Cormier, who has been fighting for nearly a decade professionally and somehow still has a record of 20-1, has been quite visible to wrestling fans as of late, and similar to Lesnar, he may have a transition of his own in mind.

Some time ago, Cormier started a social media war against the Young Bucks and others, for what he deemed an overly-choreographed sequence in a match, and not resembling the “real” pro wrestling of which he’s personally fond.

That spat continued for some time and dragged in people from all over the MMA and wrestling worlds before the two sides finally came to an accord. Many onlookers felt the whole thing smacked of being a work, but Cormier continued to take little shots here and there.

