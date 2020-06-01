Independent Wrestling Star Danny Havoc Has Died At Age 34

The world of wrestling has lost another star far too soon as Danny Havoc, best known for his work in Combat Zone Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, has died. He was only 34 years old. In a social media post about his passing, GCW described Havoc as, “an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers,” with CZW agreeing that he was an, “inspiration to so many and a friend to all.”
Havoc (real name Grant Berkland) began his career in CZW in 2005, and would go on to win the company’s Tournament of Death in both 2008 and 2013. He also held the CZW Ultraviolent Underground Championship, won CZW’s World Tag Team Championships on two occasions, and had one run with the World Junior Heavyweight Championship. He announced his retirement from the sport at 2019’s tournament, but returned to work for GCW in February.
Below you can see some of the messages that have begun pouring in from Havoc’s friends and peers, including stars from WWE, NXT, AEW, and Impact Wrestling.
This cuts too deep. Grant "Danny Havoc" Berkland. He was an inspiration to so many and a friend to all and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.
We can take a small comfort in knowing the entire wrestling community are sharing the same grief right now.#RIPDannyHavoc
He put 100% of himself into everything he created. That's why on whatever platform he was on he shined. I could honestly go on and on, but I won't here. I want to spread some joy here because whenever I talk about my friend Danny Havoc, Grant, that's what it was.
Damn… #RIP Danny Havoc
Danny Havoc always extended kindness to me and welcomed me into the CZW family. My heart hurts for his friends and loved ones.
Rest easy, friend. 😔
Absolutely heartbroken.
I wouldn’t be who I am today without Danny Havoc.
Absolute genius who never got the credit he deserved.
Im beyond privileged to been able to travel the world with him.
Reach out to your loved one. Life is so short.
Love you Grant.
Love you Grant.
RIP
We’d also like to send our thoughts and condolences to Danny’s family and friends. Between this and the tragic passings of Shad Gaspard and Hana Kimura, this has been a really heartbreaking couple of weeks. Rest in peace to Danny Havoc.