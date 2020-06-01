Independent Wrestling Star Danny Havoc Has Died At Age 34

The world of wrestling has lost another star far too soon as Danny Havoc, best known for his work in Combat Zone Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, has died. He was only 34 years old. In a social media post about his passing, GCW described Havoc as, “an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers,” with CZW agreeing that he was an, “inspiration to so many and a friend to all.”

Havoc (real name Grant Berkland) began his career in CZW in 2005, and would go on to win the company’s Tournament of Death in both 2008 and 2013. He also held the CZW Ultraviolent Underground Championship, won CZW’s World Tag Team Championships on two occasions, and had one run with the World Junior Heavyweight Championship. He announced his retirement from the sport at 2019’s tournament, but returned to work for GCW in February.