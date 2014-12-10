Dark Match Dungeon: AJ Styles, Before He Was Phenomenal

Welcome back to Dark Match Dungeon! As per usual, this is our look at the wrestling stars of today, archived in their fledgling states through the magic of YouTube. So far, the Dungeon has only showcased the stars of WWE, so why don’t we mix it up a bit today? In this edition, we’ll look at The Phenomenal One himself, AJ Styles. He helped put TNA on the map, and he’s the current leader of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling… but once upon a time, he was just a young man hoping to get signed by WWE. Let’s go back to January 22, 2002, when he faced Rico Constantino (of Billy & Chuck infamy) before a taping of Smackdown.
What To Look For:
- Tony Chimel announcing AJ like he’s a created wrestler on WWE 2K15. “A… J… Styles!”
- Rico’s entrance music, which appears to be a cover of “Hell March” from Command and Conquer
- Rico whiffing a moonsault to foreshadow his hilarious “C’MON JEFF GODDAMMIT” moonsault at Survivor Series later that year
- A crossbody attempt from Styles that almost tears Rico’s groin
Styles would actually be offered a WWE developmental contract just a few months after this. Instead, he would head to TNA and Ring of Honor… I think you know how the story goes from there. Rico, on the other hand, is now 53 years old and still wrestling in Las Vegas. Maybe he should apply for Bullet Club membership, Jeff Jarrett is probably tired of being the oldest guy in the group.
Fun fact: AJ Styles and Air Pairs were my favorite tag team in the final days of WCW. When I met him years later, I spent the entire time talking about Air Paris.
Yep.
The cruiser tag titles were an awesome idea. I think that the Kidman/Mysterio-Romeo/Skipper tourney final being the last match that you could call great in WCW history is pretty appropriate.
So is there just a directory on the WWE’s corporate share drive filled with MP3s of generic entrance music that Jim Johnson has composed for dark match jobbers?
Still better than anything CFO$ has put out.
+1. I’m pretty sure that Swagger is the only one on the main roster has a theme from them that seems in any way “intrinsic” to the character, and it’s still a pretty vague song after the opening.
Styles still obviously needed a bit of seasoning here. Either that or he was nervous for that screwed up crossbody. I am used to Rico being mediocre though so no complaints there.
He just rushed it, a quick peak back to get the timing right and it would of been fine..
Fair enough. That shooting star off the top was a thing of beauty though.
And the crowd goes “Ooooh…”
Evan back then his drop kick was a thing of beauty.
Moonsault dropkicks are dumb.
I mean, yes, whatever, but they look SO GOOD!
Rico’s finisher makes The Overdrive look cool..
Good sir, your reference of the hit song to the beloved Command & Conquer: Red Alert have earned my forever respect and admiration. Oh, and the rest of the stuff you wrote was good too.
‘C’MON JEFF GODDAMMIT!’
Lol!