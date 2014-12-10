Dark Match Dungeon: AJ Styles, Before He Was Phenomenal

Welcome back to Dark Match Dungeon! As per usual, this is our look at the wrestling stars of today, archived in their fledgling states through the magic of YouTube. So far, the Dungeon has only showcased the stars of WWE, so why don’t we mix it up a bit today? In this edition, we’ll look at The Phenomenal One himself, AJ Styles. He helped put TNA on the map, and he’s the current leader of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling… but once upon a time, he was just a young man hoping to get signed by WWE. Let’s go back to January 22, 2002, when he faced Rico Constantino (of Billy & Chuck infamy) before a taping of Smackdown.

What To Look For:

Tony Chimel announcing AJ like he’s a created wrestler on WWE 2K15. “A… J… Styles!”

Rico’s entrance music, which appears to be a cover of “Hell March” from Command and Conquer

Rico whiffing a moonsault to foreshadow his hilarious “C’MON JEFF GODDAMMIT” moonsault at Survivor Series later that year

A crossbody attempt from Styles that almost tears Rico’s groin

Styles would actually be offered a WWE developmental contract just a few months after this. Instead, he would head to TNA and Ring of Honor… I think you know how the story goes from there. Rico, on the other hand, is now 53 years old and still wrestling in Las Vegas. Maybe he should apply for Bullet Club membership, Jeff Jarrett is probably tired of being the oldest guy in the group.