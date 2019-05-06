The Creators Of ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Addressed Controversies Around Their Montreal Screwjob Episode

05.06.19 10 mins ago

WWE

If you haven’t been watching, the docu-series Dark Side of the Ring on the Viceland network is telling fascinating wrestling stories from a perspective we rarely get to see (a non-WWE perspective, specifically). The Bruiser Brody episode is rightfully drawing the most attention, but the one drawing the most controversy, unsurprisingly, has been the episode about the Montreal Screwjob, the famous incident from 1997 in which the bell was rung without a proper finish to force an uncooperative Bret Hart to drop the championship to Shawn Michaels on his way out of the company to join WCW.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSDark Side of the RingLANCE STORMMONTREAL SCREWJOBSCOTT HALLWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP