Dave Batista Made A Violent Return To WWE To End Monday Night Raw

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.25.19

WWE Raw

Most of us thought Ric Flair’s advertised 70th birthday celebration on Monday Night Raw would end with Becky Lynch showing up and Dis-arm-her’ing him on a cake or something, but WWE had a violent surprise prepared: the return of The Animal, Dave Batista, with a message for Triple H.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon arranged a party in the ring featuring several of Flair’s closest friends and former rivals, including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Ricky Steamboat, and Sting. They even had a custom-made World Heavyweight Championship to present to him, explaining that he’ll “always be a champion” to them. Flair never made it out to the ring, though, because the weekend’s second most notable Guardian of the Galaxy had shown up to attack him in the locker room.

Watch the incident below.

