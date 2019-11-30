Dave Bautista And Dana Brooke’s Twitter Romance Is WWE’s Warmest Holiday Story

Twitter can often be an exhausting and dispiriting website to spend time on, but every once in a while something genuinely delightful happens there, and it starts to make the whole enterprise seem worthwhile. Over this holiday weekend, one of the best things happening on Twitter has been the growing flirtation between retired pro wrestler turned movie star Dave Bautista and current WWE Superstar Dana Brooke.



It all started when Bautista announced that he’s newly single. Naturally, a lot of people replied with interest, and Dana Brooke was one of them. That prompted Dave to post this:

It’s a handsome look to be sure, but the expensive car doesn’t hurt the image either. Dana responded quickly.

And things escalated from there.

You know. Just standing around with my arms up. I see you been gettin those squats in. 🍑 https://t.co/TJyjC6n7LT pic.twitter.com/Am0Dukhfpg — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019

@DaveBautista I mean I do workout 🤷🏼‍♀️.. you know a good gym … wrestlemania is in Tampa ?? https://t.co/eirFkZvuQM pic.twitter.com/A6kBhW4dgA — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 27, 2019

I do actually! Just so happens that I have my own gym. #LionsDen .. Two squat racks! here it is. It also has an upstairs with a cage and mats as well. Ever done any jujitsu? https://t.co/7LdpVyQK0c pic.twitter.com/YpFHvt7I8u — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019

Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too – I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/5OF543ryQd — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019

Around this time, the panelists of WWE backstage started to get invested:

The world of wrestling is thriving! Such an exciting time for everyone involved. But that being said, the @DaveBautista and @DanaBrookeWWE interactions are my favourite thing going. 💞 pic.twitter.com/ymfVwuuyA0 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 28, 2019

Not gonna lie I’m fully invested in this back and forth @DanaBrookeWWE me and @ReneeYoungWWE are very excited about this 😂👏🏻 https://t.co/o5nbER8MwQ pic.twitter.com/Pk48byeNRq — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 28, 2019

And lest we think it’s all been an attention grabbing Twitter angle, Dana let us know that a private conversation is going on as well:

🍁🦃 Happy Thanksgiving!! I hope everyone enjoys time with family & Friends! I’m grateful for @DaveBautista texting me 🙌🏼 & the twitter world for supporting this! 🍁🦃 pic.twitter.com/HTzUnEEotk — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019

Saturday was Dana’s birthday, and Dave’s public Happy Birthday message made it clear that he’d already offered one in private:

Ohhh @DaveBautista – you make me smile & blush !! Can’t wait to see you .. lookin cute urself … “luckiest Birthday girl” – https://t.co/pE6SJaYAyF pic.twitter.com/59o94pcABI — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 30, 2019

The level of reality in how wrestlers (and for that matter, movie stars) present themselves on social media is always in question, but this whole flirtation has been so charming and joyful, I for one choose to believe it’s real.